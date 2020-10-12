When the outbreak of COVID-19 expanded to the point of a shutdown this past spring and the Southworth Library was forced to close its doors, the bond between the library itself and the community had been severed.
“For a lot of people, the library is a point of connection for them, and when that’s not there anymore, we … wanted to make sure our patrons still felt connected, not just to us, but to each other and as a community, you know, there weren’t people just left on their own,” Library Director Diane Pamel said.
The library shifted its programs online for the time being, and even hosted special events, like a poetry open mic and workshop over Zoom, to at least connect community members with one another virtually.
“We were trying to find something to engage people because it was just such a terrifying time in so many ways,” Pamel said. “We also did an open mic, which was poetry and original music and spoken – some people read like the first chapter of a book they were writing. That was fun, just to get people together in that context through Zoom.”
Library staff also tried to stay in touch with its patrons in other ways during the early stages of the pandemic.
“There was some calling; there were some letters we wrote to different patrons that we knew that were on their own,” Pamel said. “Postcards; mailed some materials.”
By the time June rolled around and the library was able to provide curbside services, the staff was able to expand its efforts.
“Like most of the libraries, in the summer we did bags to go for people that, you know, they come to the library and just want to browse and see what looks good,” Pamel said. “We did that for them. We had a form that they could access through the website, a Google Form where they would tell us their preferences, and we would go pick out however many books they wanted for them and bring it out to their car curbside.”
Staff members also created and passed out over 750 bags of materials for craft construction and science projects, or just free books for children, over the course of the summer.
The library also established a “Summer Kids Club” where every week children would receive a bag with materials for certain activities – one arts activity, one science project and one reading activity. Simultaneously, the library would film instructional videos for how to go about crafting or performing each activity.
Pamel said about 65 kids participated on a weekly basis and the whole initiative was a hit among families.
“They were very excited, especially this summer when it was such a horrible summer. There was not a lot going on, and … it was designed for school-age kids, but the whole family would do them together.”
Since Aug. 3, the library has reopened for public access, though it is limiting capacity to under 50 percent.
“We have a lot of room here, so we can social distance as people are browsing,” Pamel said. “For computers, we can make sure that there is a safe distance, and we have cleaning protocols and quarantining protocols that are in place for materials.”
Just in the first month of reopening its doors to the public, the library recorded approximately 90 uses of its computers and about 8,000 items in circulation. It’s safe to say folks were very much pleased to return to Southworth.
“In the first month, we had 900 people come to the library over the course of the month, but we never had more than six or seven at a time in the building, so it worked out really well and is working out really well,” Pame said. “We’re getting to be a little bit busier with few more people in the building, but we’re well below 50 percent capacity in terms of people coming in; it’s just a steady stream.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.