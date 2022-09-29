Southworth Library is among 160 public libraries nationwide that has been awarded funding by the Public Library Association (PLA) to conduct digital literacy workshops using Digitallearn.org resources. The PLA Digital Literacy Workshop Incentive is funded by AT&T and provides support to libraries of all sizes to conduct digital literacy training in their communities and help close the digital divide.
According to Library Director Diane Pamel, “Our library has always made it a priority to provide everyone with equal access to information, learning and technology resources.” Pamel says that Southworth has 14 public access computers available for use, and that they provide wireless internet throughout the building.
Over the past several years as the COVID-19 pandemic transformed society, the issue of digital literacy has been brought to the forefront of the public mindset and the Southworth library has played a critical role in keeping the community connected to vital resources. However, Pamel says that, “we have not had the funding to provide classes to help people navigate the digital world.”
According to Pamel, the grant Southworth has received from PLA and AT&T is extremely valuable because it will provide “funding for staff and materials to provide basic instruction, as well as access to training for the extensive resources available through the free PLA training site, Digitallearn.org.”
In-person training sessions at the Southworth Library will help individuals utilize these resources — starting with guided instruction for Internet Basics on Monday, September 26 from 11- 12 am or Tuesday, September 27 from 6 – 7 pm. In addition, Email Basic training will take place on Wednesday, September 28 from 11-12 am or Friday, September 30 from 6 – 7 pm).
All of the training classes provided at the Southworth Library are free and require no previous computer experience. If you’re interested, you can register by calling the library at 607-844-4782 or stop in during open hours to reserve a spot.
Southworth Library is located at 24 West Main St, in Dryden, NY has over 40,000 items for circulation, including books, videos, audiobooks, and a wide variety of assorted items, including American Girl dolls, telescopes, kitchen appliances and hotspots.
We welcome visitors during our open hours on Monday and Wednesday from 2 to 7 p.m. — as well as Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.