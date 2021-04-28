Three separate car accidents occurred in Dryden over the past week or so, resulting in six individuals in total taken to the hospital.
The first accident took place just before 7:30 p.m. on April 20 along State Route 13 near Lower Creek Road. Nineteen-year-old Krista Kelly-Jones of Groton and an 11-year-old female passenger of Groton were traveling northwest on State Route 13 when her Chevy Malibu crossed over the center and struck head-on a Toyota Corolla heading in the opposite direction. The Corolla wound up on top of a guide rail. Twenty-three-year-old Loyd Barker of Lisle was occupying the Corolla.
Both drivers were conscious at the scene, and all three individuals were transported to Upstate Medical Center for treatment. Details on injuries were not shared by New York State police, who responded to the accident, though it was reported by the Ithaca Voice that Kelly-Jones received lacerations.
Kelly-Jones was issued a traffic citation following the accident.
The second crash happened at approximately 11:40 a.m. on April 22 at the intersection of Cortland Road and North Road. Thirty-two-year-old Katherine E. Prince of Groton was driving north on Cortland Road in a Chevy Equinox when she made a left turn in front of a Toyota Corolla that was heading south on Cortland Road. The Corolla, which was occupied by 30-year-old Samantha McAdams of Dryden, was unable to avoid the head-on collision.
Both drivers sustained leg injuries and were both transferred to Upstate Medical Center. There were no other passengers in either vehicle.
Then on April 23 at approximately 7:21 p.m. another two-car accident took place along Dryden Road at the intersection of Etna Lane. Nineteen-year-old Emily N. Brown of Cortland, along with a 17-year-old female passenger, were traveling eastbound on Dryden Road in a Hyundai Accent when they were rear-ended by a Chevy Equinox after slowing down in traffic. Thirty-two-year-old Nicholas J. Roscoe of Ithaca was the driver of the Equinox.
Neither driver was injured, but the 17-year-old female passenger complained of pain and was transported to Guthrie Cortland Medical Center.
