On October 7th, 2022 Tompkins County Sheriff's Office Investigators arrested Joshua W. Payne, 22 years old, for the following charges related to the July 25th, 2022 burglary of Autoworks in the town of Dryden and subsequent theft of a motor vehicle from that business:
- Grand Larceny 4th Degree - Class E Felony
- Burglary 3rd Degree - Class D Felony
The Sheriff's Office still has warrants for Tashawn Payne and Sky Forest Volckhausen in relation to the above mentioned incident as well. The Sheriff's Office says they are aware of the whereabouts of those two individuals and are currently working with other authorities to execute the warrants.
The Sheriff's Office also arrested Payne for the following charges related to a fraudulent check being presented and cashed at the Tops Friendly Markets in the Village of Lansing on September 20th, 2022:
- Grand Larceny 4th Degree - Class E Felony
- Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument 3rd Degree - Class A Misdemeanor
Payne was arraigned in Tompkins County Centralized Appearance Part Court on all the above mentioned charges and released by the judge.
