At a press conference at the Dryden Town Hall, US Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer announced a push to ensure Tompkins County, Southern Tier and Upstate New York households are fully and accurately represented on the national broadband map.
"When it comes to the FCC internet access maps that will determine grant awards for better high-speed broadband, you go to be in it to win it," Schumer said.
The Federal Communication's Commission (FCC) map, which will be used to determine New York's share of the federal funding, is due Jan. 13. According to the 2022 Report on the Availability, Reliability and Cost of High-Speed Broadband Services in New York State, 1,443 addresses in Tompkins County do not have access to broadband, which makes up 4.1 percent of the total unserved addresses in the Southern Tier. Otsego County (4,595) holds the highest percentage of 14.1 percent.
"Billions of federal dollars that I secured int he Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will flow to communities of all sizes in Upstate New York and across America to address broadband needs, but if we want to ensure New York and places like the Southern Tier and Tompkins County get their fair share of the pot we need to make sure our map is as accurate as possible," Schumer said.
Schumer encouraged residents to visit the website for the FCC National Broadband Map and do the following:
- Using the search bar, type in the address you want to view information about. The map should automatically zoom to your location.
- After finding your location, a side-panel on the right-hand side of the screen will populate with location and service data and information.
- If information appears to be inaccurate, you can submit a location or availability change.
"New York and our local partners have done a great job, but we need all hands on deck and the FCC to make sure every voice is heard," Schumer said. "Access to reliable, fast internet service is essential to Upstate New York's economy, education, healthcare, and so much more. It is time to close the digital divide!"
