Dryden Central School District Board of Education discussed school safety, current budgets and planning for the end of the school year in its March 27 meeting.
Superintendent of Schools Joshua Bacigalupi and Jeff Montesano, Director of Facilities and Security, pitched ways to improve school safety, specifically active intruder situations, to the school board.
“The goal with safety is there is always balance,” Bacigalupi said.
Both Bacigalupi and Montsenao presented the school safety prevention actions to the board.
The board has a goal to address an active intruder situation by following their “Prevention and Deterrence” plan:
- Having a network of social workers, school leaders, behavior interventionists and counselors
- Maintaining partnerships with Tompkins County Probation and mental health
- Executing SEL screenings/survey and use of threat assessments
- Second step curriculum
- Have a homebase
- Protocols
- Drills
- District safety and building safety plans and meetings
- Safety focus during projects
- RAPTOR which looks for outstanding warrants/background information during entry scans
If the school were to face an active intruder situation, its goal includes having access to resources such as lockout buttons, a lockdown PA system, door alarms and intrusion systems while also planning for recovery by having a reunification plan.
Both Bacigalupi and Montesano presented three possible ways to increase school safety to the board members:
- Hiring a private security company
- Using district employees armed guards
- Hiring School Resource Officers (SROs)
The two pitched to the board that they both support hiring two armed guards at $38 an hour, costing $106,000. With the cost of supplies and uniforms, the board would need to set aside a total of $150,000 for school safety.
“I think from our perspective, we feel that this is an important thing to put into place to try and prevent that at all costs,” Bacigalupi said.
Bacigalupi recommended hiring the armed employees because the Town of Dryden would have complete oversight of hiring and training in this option.
The presentation came with backlash from some board members.
“I feel candidly that we’re solving a problem that doesn’t exist,” board member Heather Williams said, “we’re batting 1,000 in terms of preventing these incidents from what we already had. Some of my concerns are the reality of a school to prison pipeline.”
“This is like sending a firefighter after there’s been a fire,” Williams added.
She added that she is worried about criminalizing the students by adding armed employees. Also, backlash came with the request to have taxpayers pay for only two positions.
Board member Justin St. Juliana had a problem with how the pitch was presented.
“My issue with what has been presented here today is it was, ‘We should do this. Here are your three options,’” St. Juliana said. “And it wasn’t, ‘Should we do this and have a discussion about it, and here are the potential negatives of this idea.”
Both Bacigalupi Montsenao apologized and said that was not their intention of the presentation, but that this is a matter they both care deeply about.
Members also discussed the 2022-2023 Program Budget, Administrative Budget and Capital Project by the Tompkins-Seneca-Tioga Board of Cooperative Educational Services (TST BOCES).
“Are we doing something that’s gonna generate money or are we doing something that’s gonna cost people,” board member Justin St. Juliana asked about the budget.
By law, the Component Boards of Education must vote on the BOCES Administrative Budget and Nominations for the BOCES Board between April 16 and 30. The board is expected to vote on April 20.
With spring weather in the air, summer is approaching soon. The board discussed an upcoming school dance, the district's annual field day, and end of the year testing.
The spring dance will take place on March 31. The annual field day comes with new additions this year: tie-dye and performances for kids. The event will take place in June. End of the year testing for sixth to eighth graders will take place April 19 and 20.
