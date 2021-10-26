Last week’s issue featured the Democrats – Town Supervisor Jason Leifer and Councilmen Dan Lamb and Leonardo Vargas-Mendez – who are seeking new terms to the Town Council (Vargas-Mendez took over mid-term for Kathy Servoss, and is looking for his first full term on the council).
This week highlights the Republican challengers to those three seats – Pat Foote, who is running for the position of town supervisor, and Ron Szymanski and Melita Mertz, who are running for positions of councilpersons. All three candidates sat down with the Courier to discuss their candidacies for their respective positions. (Note: The Q&A’s for the Democratic and Republican candidates can be read on ithaca.com as well.)
Pat Foote
Dryden Courier: How long have you lived in the Town of Dryden?
Pat Foote: I'm a lifelong resident of Dryden – K through 12 in Dryden schools with an AS from TC3 in Computer Information Systems. I think that qualifies as a lifer. I love Dryden.
DC: What qualifications do you have that would prepare you to be the town supervisor?
PF: My experience leading a very busy and diverse organization as the director of facilities for over 11 years would qualify me. Our department kept all aspects of the 650 acre campus up and running 24/7. We provided complete service to all buildings on campus including the special act public school district. As director I oversaw the renovations and new building projects as large as six million dollars. This position required I be actively listening to and communicating with our entire agency community. Further, I worked with both local and state government officials regarding special licensing and permits as needed. I'm excited to put my skills to work in this position.
DC: What skills do you possess that you believe would be an asset to the town?
PF: I'm an experienced administrator that learned to listen to the issues and explore ways to resolutions that are fair. My skills are implementing projects and programs effectively. That requires collaboration with others and setting reasonable expectations.
DC: Is there a specific project or an area of interest that you are looking forward to working on if you are elected?
PF: Specifically the proposed rail trail bridge over Route 13. In a span of 26 hours a small group of people gathered 493 signatures on a petition asking the proposal go to a public vote and they took no action. The current work being done on the town's Comprehensive Plan and adoption of the NYS Stretch Code is being done in a way that is not in the best interest of our town. We need to focus on our local infrastructure, roads, water, fire protection and public recreation beyond a trail system. These would be the very first issues I would address.
DC: What are some of the challenges the town will face over the next several years and how would you like to see the board address them?
PF: There is a lot of division and conflict at the local and national level currently. We need to work together as a community and build a respectful and transparent town government. We need to bring residents back to Dryden. Our population declined since the last census. I'll work with economic development committees in our county to develop the many empty and unused spaces in our town. Good companies help pay taxes, translate into residents and lower taxes.
Ron Szymanski
Dryden Courier: How long have you lived in the Town of Dryden?
Ron Szymanski: I have lived in the Town of Dryden for 23 years in the Village of Freeville with my wife and three children.
DC: What qualifications do you have that would prepare you to be a councilperson?
RS: I have served for many years as chair and member of local boards. They are the Village of Freeville Planning Board, the Tompkins County Environmental Management Council, the Dryden Central School District Board of Education, and the Town of Dryden Recreation & Youth Commission. I am an independent renewable energy developer and property owner. I am aware of the local issues at many levels and have the experience to successfully resolve important matters. I strongly believe in representative government and will work to fairly act for the benefit of all residents.
DC: What skills do you possess that you believe would be an asset to the town?
RS: I have the ability to listen and understand the facts of matters before me. My engineer training and sales experience honed my analytical skills. I use this background when working to find common sense and consensus solutions.
DC: Is there a specific project or an area of interest that you are looking forward to working on if you are elected?
RS: I want to participate in a local government that is fiscally prudent, transparent and meeting the safety needs of police, fire and roads for all the residents in the Town of Dryden. I will respect and defend the individual freedoms protected by the Constitution of the United States so as to provide living circumstances and a quality of life unencumbered by the government.
DC: What are some of the challenges the town will face over the next several years and how would you like to see the board address them?
RS: I believe the board must meet the safety issues confronting Dryden in uncertain times. These are fiscal and personal threats. The residents of Dryden can only have a high quality of life when they are safe. Therefore, the board is required to be alert to problems threatening persons and property in the areas of budget, police, fire and roads. The board must stay clear of partisan agendas and leave the residents to live free with little government interference. A restrictive Comprehensive Plan and using eminent domain against landowners is abusive and harmful to the well being of our residents. I look forward to being part of constructive solutions to the challenges before us.
Melita Mertz
Dryden Courier: How long have you lived in the Town of Dryden?
Melita Mertz: I have been a resident of Dryden for over 31 years, and have had a private practice here for that length of time. I came to Dryden because I had family here and there was a need for a podiatrist in the area.
DC: What qualifications do you have that would prepare you to be a councilperson?
MM: My qualifications to be a councilperson is related to my private practice. I have always been concerned about the environment my patients live in. I do not hesitate to engage in conversations related to home, work, and local politics, which I have done for the past 31 years. I feel these conversations have allowed me to keep a “finger on the pulse” of the community. This is not only what I would consider a qualification, but also a skill.
DC: What skills do you possess that you believe would be an asset to the town?
MM: Another skill I feel I have is my attention to detail. I take very little on face-value, which is important in my occupation. It is in the details that a problem can really be solved. I like to evaluate all of the options to any problem and the pros and cons of those options. I do not like surprises, especially when they could adversely affect someone or the community as a whole. As a skill, this attention to detail will give me the ability to research ideas thoroughly before making a final decision. That will save the residents time, money and worry.
DC: Is there a specific project or an area of interest that you are looking forward to working on if you are elected?
MM: When I decided to run for the Dryden Town Board position, it was to offer my help in solving issues the community is facing. I do not tolerate abuse in any form, even financially. Those living in this town are hard-working and the retirees do not need to have heavy burdens placed on them. So, if there is an area of interest for me, that is it.
DC: What are some of the challenges the town will face over the next several years and how would you like to see the board address them?
MM: Finally, the board will face some economic challenges in the next few years. Placing [undue] burdens (taxes, regulations, etc.) on citizens and businesses will not promote an environment for a healthy economy. If we want to remain a self-sustaining township, we need to promote policies that encourage growth in new business and home ownership. Every year expenses increase, and unless the town continues to grow, Dryden will be a place to visit, but no one will want to live here.
