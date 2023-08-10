The American Red Cross has seen a shortfall of about 25,000 blood donations in the first two months of the summer, which makes it hard to keep hospital shelves stocked with lifesaving blood products. By making an appointment to give blood or platelets in August, donors can keep the national blood supply from falling to shortage levels.
Right now, the Red Cross especially needs type O negative, type O positive, type B negative and type A negative blood donors, as well as platelet donors. For those who don’t know their blood type, making a donation is an easy way to find out this important personal health information. The Red Cross will notify new donors of their blood type soon after they give.
The Red Cross needs donors now. Schedule an appointment to give by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
All who come to give throughout the month of August will get a $10 e-gift card to a movie merchant of their choice. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Movie.
Upcoming Blood Donation Opportunities in Tompkins County:
Dryden
8/15/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Dryden Veterans Mem Home, 2272 Dryden Road
8/30/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Dryden Fire Department, 26 North Street
9/5/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Dryden Veterans Mem Home, 2272 Dryden Road
Ithaca
8/11/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Foundation of Light, 391 Turkey Hill Road
8/12/2023: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter- Day Saints, 114 Burleigh Dr
8/17/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Vineyard Church of Ithaca, 23 Cinema Drive
8/22/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., First Congregational Church of Ithaca, 309 Highland Rd
8/30/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Tompkins County Library, 101 E Green Street
9/5/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St. Luke Lutheran Church, 109 Oak Avenue
9/5/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Cornell Univ Vet College, 930 Campus Road
9/7/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Cornell Univ Vet College, 930 Campus Road
Lansing
8/18/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lansing Town Hall, 29 Auburn Rd.
Newfield
8/18/2023: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Newfield Fire Department, 77 Main Street
Trumansburg
9/2/2023: 7:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., Arthur E. Bouton Post 770, 4431 Seneca Road
