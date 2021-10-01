Several residents approached the Town of Dryden Planning Board at its Sept. 23 meeting and asked the board to help address their concerns with the routing of the Dryden Rail Trail through an industrial zone near Pinckney Road.
Those that spoke said there are major safety risks of trail goers with having the trail run across Pinckney Road and nearby Hanson Aggregates, a mix concrete supplier, such as: visibility issues for commercial trucks exiting the site; commercial truck traffic overall along the road; youth veering off the trail and trespassing onto Hanson Aggregates property; ingestion of diesel exhaust emissions; and liability issues for the company if an accident were to occur.
The residents did not think mitigations like signage and plant trimming would be sufficient and that it would be best to have that portion of the trail rerouted away from the industrial zone. They also felt they were not receiving answers to those concerns from the Rail Trail Task Force and thus came to the planning board for assistance in hopefully obtaining that information.
Alice Green, a planning board alternate as well as a member of the Rail Trail Task Force, mentioned that John Lampman, a Dryden resident with 30 years of experience as a highway traffic engineer, spoke at the last task force meeting and shared his thoughts on the safety risks of that area.
“He explained the results of his site visit at the intersection of Pinckney Road and made some recommendations for mitigations, some of which were already included in the [easement] agreement that was made with Hanson Aggregates,” Green said. “A barrier that would help make … clear the pathways of the rail trail versus the driveway. Cutting some vegetation in certain places. Adding stop signs, adding flashing lights. In his professional opinion, a local resident who knows it very well, it was not a particularly dangerous … intersection with the mitigations that he is making a professional recommendation for.”
That being said, she did recommend that the board visit the site to examine it itself, which other board members agreed the suggestion.
“There’s a precedent for that. We’ve gone out together to places where there’s some questions on,” she said. “I think it’s important to actually look at the entire 66-foot corridor that Hanson provided an easement for, and then look at the mitigations that our highway professional has recommended, and I would really welcome recommendations to make it safer.”
Board member Craig Anderson said this is something that the board should definitely look further into.
“You look at the concrete plant, now that’s dangerous there,” Anderson said. “Up until now, I haven’t heard anybody on the rail trail [task force] say, ‘Oh yeah, this is a problem.’”
Board alternate Simon St. Laurent, though, said he was not in favor of the board looking into the situation and described the public’s concerns as selective.
“I’ve lived for 21 years in the zone where the concrete trucks are most dangerous,” St. Laurent said. “I live on [Route] 366 where they’re roaring by in speed, often too much speed. And no one really seems to care about that. I’ve seen concrete trucks on Pinckney, and yeah, they’re battling the hill, but they aren’t moving fast. They really can’t. There’s a stop sign at [Route] 13 anyway, and while they’re supposed to stop there, they usually do.”
“I’m extra, extra puzzled that people don’t think a sign will keep people away from a concrete plant, which is kind of an obviously dangerous zone,” he said. “But at the same time they think a sign will keep people from taking a massive shortcut across Route 13.”
Board member Tony Salerno said there is a reason why the planning board has not been involved with the rail trail project.
“The town board made that decision to put that in the hands of the rail trail committee, and in fact some members of the planning board have been on the rail trail committee for various times during the past,” Salerno said.
Even so, Salerno would be open to reviewing the situation.
“As a planning board member, I’m happy to take a look at all of this,” he said. “If the planning board decides that we should [offer] some recommendations to the town board, I’d be happy to move all of that.”
The board eventually took a tally of whether or not its members were in favor of continuing this discussion at its next meeting and having a representative of the rail trail task force come to share the safety mitigation effort that has been discussed with Hanson Aggregate.
Green and Salerno said they were neutral on the subject, while St. Laurent and Chairperson John Kiefer said they were not in favor, Kiefer citing the fact that the board is busy revising the town’s comprehensive plan. Anderson, Joe Wilson and Dan Bussmann said they were in favor, and so the board will plan on extending the conversation at its Oct. 28 meeting.
