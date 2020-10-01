The Town of Dryden Planning Board held a public hearing at its meeting on Sept. 24 to discuss a site plan amendment to a project for the interconnection of solar facilities at 2150 Dryden Road before making recommendations to the Town Council for what steps it should take with the project.
The original site plan, which was approved by the Town Council on Aug. 17, 2017, planned to have the solar facilities wired underground, though now the applicant True Green Capital is proposing to connect them above ground with overhead wiring by installing 18 50-foot utility poles near the intersection of George Road and Virgil Creek, which would connect the systems to the street power grid.
Members of the public, such as Bruno Schickel, expressed their opposition to the amendment. Schickel said this change is a “cost-saving” measure that would greatly impact the aesthetics of that particular area.
“I think that all these poles and this whole network is adding to the ugliness of everything in a pretty significant way,” Schickel said. “I think it’s their problem that they didn’t reveal it and now want to change it. I think it’s a sleight of hand on their part and I think it’s pretty terrible what they’ve done.”
Noah Siegel of True Green Capital said the topography of the landscape where the array of poles is being proposed presents a lower elevation, which would mitigate visual impact, but Schickel said that would not be the case.
“Depending on where you’re selecting to build them from, that road drops very steeply from the north going to the south,” Schickel said. “When you’re driving to the south down the road, you’re going to be looking down on that massive array of 18 not only poles, but all the transformers and all the stuff that goes with it. It is going to be seriously ugly.”
The applicant had an engineering firm – LaBella Associates – conduct a visual impact analysis for the project, which stated the following conclusion:
“The steep road bank on the west side of George Road consists of extensive tree and brush forming an effective natural visual barrier. The NYSEG line between the Point of Connection and the utility poles along George Road exits the property at an angle, which minimizes exposure from the road. The extensive trees and brush along both sides of Virgil Creek provides effective screening from the south.”
The analysis also stated that the interconnection would not be visible from the Willow Glen Cemetery.
“There are significant areas of trees that will remain on the project property between the cemetery and the location of the interconnection which effectively screen the view,” the analysis said.
Another issue is that the site is built on agricultural land and the access drive to the interconnected area blocks entry to the field, which would make it difficult for farmers to access it.
“I think once you put large tractors with equipment and that’s going to be really interestingly difficult to work around,” Planning board member Daniel Bussmann said.
According to project engineer Ilias Garidis, the utility company – NYSEG – is not willing to wire the site underground because it would require different equipment and “mandate two different things of infrastructure to sell these things.”
At the conclusion of the discussion, the Planning Board drafted a list of recommendations to the Town Council, the first one being having the interconnection installed underground. If that is not the case and the interconnection is installed above ground, the Planning Board recommends the following:
•Ensure these trees and shrubs along the west side of George Road are not disturbed by NYSEG or the developer during the installation of the interconnect and that they are maintained throughout the project’s existence.
•Require the 100-foot wide corridor across Virgil Creek be reduced in width.
•Require the developer to provide dimensioned site plans showing locations of all interconnection clearing, erosion control or drainage and restoration or maintenance plans to ensure the protection of the areas near Virgil Creek. Descriptions of NYSEG’s equipment should be required as well.
•Ensure the site access drive to the interconnect area does not block access to the field for farm equipment and that as much of the field is preserved for agricultural use as possible. The council should also seek input from the Agricultural Advisory and Environmental Conservation committees for ways to minimize the impact of the interconnection on farming.
•Require a second review of the site plan by the planning board.
