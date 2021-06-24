The Dryden Town Council will host an open house from 5 to 8 p.m. on June 30 at the Neptune Fire Hall to discuss the Dryden Rail Trail Phase 2 project.
Phase 2 features the construction of a 10-foot-wide stone dust trail along the former rail bed from Monkey Run Road to Hallwoods Road. This portion of the trail crosses over Route 13, and so the 10-foot-wide trail will be carried over the highway via a pedestrian-bicycle bridge.
“The Route 13 pedestrian bridge is a critical component of Dryden’s enthusiastically supported, off-road, multi-use trail, and these two small portions of private property are essential for the construction and use of the proposed bridge,” Bob Beck, Chairperson of the Dryden Rail Trail Task Force, read from a written statement at a Town Council meeting on June 17.
The construction of the bridge over Route 13 would signify the completion of the multi-decade-long project of the Dryden Rail Trail. In order to do so, though, the council will need to acquire an easement for one small parcel of land – the private property of a former local print shop – and an amendment to an existing easement for a nearby residential property, which it has been unsuccessful in doing so. (The sizes of the portions are 0.71 and 0.16 acres, respectively.)
An easement for the residential property has already been acquired by the town, though it does not include the acreage needed to construct the bridge. (The 0.16 acres would be where an approach ramp to the bridge is built.) An amendment needs to be made to the easement to include that parcel, and the town has been unable to obtain it.
As its next option, the council is looking to contract with the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) to manage the acquisition process for the two parcels as well as construct the bridge. Beck said allowing NYSDOT to oversee the process “would not preclude the continuing possibility of offers by either or both property owners to donate or sell a trail easement or property in fee to the town.”
Judy Pierpont, member of the Rail Trail Task Force, said she is in favor of contracting NYSDOT to acquire the parcels.
“If we agree that this is a community asset, public route, recreational benefit for all, then I think we need to support this resolution to acquire this small amount of land necessary for the ramp access,” Pierpont read from a written statement at the June 17 meeting. “Bear in mind that it is still possible that the owners will grant easements on the land on either side and the DOT will not need to acquire [them] after all. But in the case that the owners are not willing, I agree that the DOT should be given the contractual power to acquire the needed land. Otherwise, this important, long-awaited project will not come to completion. That would be a great loss and a disservice to the community as well as to the people from elsewhere who may find it a desirable destination.”
In terms of the decision to build a bridge over Route 13, there were other options considered, but Pierpont said that option was the most cost-effective that required the smallest amount of land necessary for construction.
“There must be efficient passage across Route 13 that will not endanger people’s lives. In particular, we don’t want users to cross in front of on-coming traffic,” she said. “The DOT was insistent that even a user-operated light would not deter some walkers or riders from trying to make it across the highway. A detour away from the traffic itself, such as down to the undercrossing at Fall Creek, would be too often disregarded in favor of a direct crossing. Users might also ignore a detour up to four-way light at the junction with [Route] 366, which in its own right is a risky crossing involving users negotiating a complex intersection. The decision to construct a bridge was largely a matter of complying with DOT safety standards, although a tunnel was considered. A bridge, it turned out to be cheaper than a tunnel.”
During a public hearing on the subject on June 17, one resident on Hallwoods Road who shared his objection to the proposed project.
“Hallwoods Road is a dead end road, and I know the people on Hallwoods Road want to keep it a dead end road,” the resident said. “It’s bad enough that you want to cut down the trees on the railroad bed. It gives us privacy. Houses in the woods; it’s always been in the woods. I have the most road frontage of any house on the road, and I own property all the way over to Saunders Concrete. … I’ve been opposed to it. I don’t want the noise; I don’t want the traffic on the road.”
Beck did clarify that there is no plan to cut down the trees along the railroad bed and that Hallwoods Road will remain a dead end road following the completion of the project.
“The trees that were planted on the southerly edge of the rail bed … which is parallel to Hallwoods Road, we intend to leave those trees,” Beck said. “We’re only asking for eight feet of the 33 feet that belongs to the print shop side of the centerline of the rail bed, and we intend to leave the trees there and add additional gravel for the trail to widen the rail bed as needed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.