An online public meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Sept. 3 to outline the New York State Route 13 Corridor Study. The meeting will be hosted by the Tompkins County Department of Planning and Sustainability (TCDPS) and the Ithaca-Tompkins County Transportation Council (ITCTC).
The corridor being examined stretches nine miles along Route 13 from Warren Road in the Village of Lansing to the Village of Dryden’s western boundary. It is considered one of the area’s main thoroughfares.
“Due to the ongoing pandemic, we cannot hold the kind of in-person events to engage the community that we did this winter,” Katie Borgella, Commissioner of Planning and Sustainability, said in a press release. “This virtual public meeting will give residents, businesses and commuters in the corridor another opportunity to participate in planning for a safe and well-functioning State Route 13 while still adhering to state guidelines around social distancing.”
The strip of road features 14 intersections, five of which are priority intersections that carry larger amounts of traffic, therefore it is labeled as a commuter corridor. According to the release, the study “aims to provide strategic guidance for future projects and help protect the functionality and capacity of the roadway while ensuring the safety of its users.”
“The idea is to take a close look at that corridor and identify any problem areas,” Fernando De Aragón, executive director of the ITCTC, said in an article for the Ithaca Times back in March. “We’re going to be looking at land use and future potential land use based on future comprehensive plans. It will try to provide guidance to a corridor that can be developed in a way that has minimal impact on the roadway.”
The project team has identified initial recommendations for the study corridor based on findings from a technical analysis and results from a community survey conducted back in February, which produced 1,499 responses.
Those in attendance at the meeting will not only learn about the project, but will also have the opportunity to comment on the recommendations during the Q&A portion following the presentation. Click here to register for a spot at the Zoom meeting.
An online survey will be sent out as well to provide more opportunities to provide feedback. Individuals who do not have access to Zoom or have any questions regarding the survey should contact Susan at Highland Planning (susan@highlandplanning.com). More information on the project can also be found at the following website: www.rt13project.com.
