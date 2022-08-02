At approximately 3:45 p.m. Tuesday a power outage struck the area, impacting about 4,600 NYSEG customers across Tompkins County, according to the utility.
The City of Ithaca seems to have been hit the hardest, with 1,932 customers without power. About 1,600 customers in the Town of Ithaca were without power. In Dryden there were estimated to be 1,042 customers without power. And in Caroline 26 customers were reported to be without power.
Power appeared to be restored to the effected areas by 6:00 p.m.
