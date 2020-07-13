The Dryden Town Council will be holding a public hearing at 6:05 p.m. on July 16 for the adoption of a new law that would amend Articles III, IV, VII and XI of the Dryden Zoning Law, which if approved could affect the makeup of proposed projects from entities such as Trinitas in the Hamlet of Varna.
The proposed law includes the addition of new definitions of, for instance, types of dwellings like condominiums and townhouses/townhomes, and the alteration of certain sections of the Varna Zoning Map to either protect Fall Creek or label them with the proper type of zoning for the parcel’s size.
The biggest change, though, would be the reduction of density of allowable development in the hamlet. This change features decreases in the number of units of dwelling types in the three zoning districts – mixed-use, residential and traditional. For example, if this law were to be passed, a townhouse in a mixed-use district will only be allowed to have six units instead 10.
“We’re trying to knit the community back together again,” Councilman Jim Skaley, who is a resident of Varna, said. “We’ll always have a mix of rentals, but we’d also like to provide people with housing for people who choose to stay here on a longer term basis.”
One of the major concerns with the Trinitas project is that it is proposing a complex that would max out the current density guidelines in the zoning law – 16 acres, 225 units – with townhouses that will most likely be rented out to college students instead of being sold as housing for single families. (According to Skaley, if approved the Trinitas project would increase the number of rentable housing in the hamlet by 90 percent.)
Such a project would not abide to character preferences outlined in the Varna Community Development Plan, which was adopted in 2012. The Varna Plan calls for an addition of about 450 bedrooms to its current total of approximately 650 over the course of 20 to 30 years. The Trinitas project features 20 to 25 buildings with a total of more than 600 bedrooms. Not only would the Trinitas project surpass that benchmark, but it would also potentially double it.
Skaley said a project like the one proposed by Trinitas does not relate to how communities are supposed to evolve. He said a place like Varna needs more single-family housing with people that will be committed to being involved in community affairs.
“Basically, charging high rents and what we really need are affordable living areas, either single-family units, which would be desirable because there are so few in the area, or affordable apartments that people can live in,” he said. “In other words, Cornell support staff could move in closer instead of living outside of the county because they can’t afford to live nearby.”
The Varna Plan also states that there must be a 1 to 1.1 ratio of single-family home bedrooms to every apartment or townhouse bedroom. As of 2018, the hamlet has a ratio of one single-family home for every 13 apartments.
This law could lower the density of the townhouses proposed in the Trinitas project, thus forcing them to redesign the complex and possibly change who the townhouses are marketed towards. However, if the council chooses to adopt the law, any site plan application that is beyond the sketch plan stage “will have the option to proceed under the version of this law that was in place immediately prior to the enactment of this law as long as the applicant submits a complete site plan application within 60 days from the effective date of this law,” according to Section 5 of the drafted law.
Town Supervisor Jason Leifer said the Trinitas project has progressed enough that it would qualify for this option.
“The whole logic behind it is really knowing that they’ve gone through a certain amount of review,” Leifer said. “They prepared a full SEQR and they’ve done a number of things where they’re at the stage of are they going to go for a variance, or are they going to just reduce the size of their projects so they don’t even have to bother with a variance.”
According to Skaley, Trinitas has not been in contact with the municipality since this past fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.