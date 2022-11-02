Growing up with a contractor father in Dryden, New York, Matt Dennis learned how to make things work. “I tried to get the most out of every scrap of wood I used; to be economical, reuse old things and recycle things I no longer needed.”
As a well-known and respected Energy Advisor for Halco Energy for seven years, Matt still follows the same precepts.
In college Matt found the intersection of Business Economics and Environmental Studies to be just where he wanted to be to learn what he wanted to explore. What he studied is central to his work today. “I’ve spent seven years as an Energy Advisor with Halco and I love my job. I learn new things every day that help me make things work for homeowners.”
“When someone calls up because their house is too cold in the winter and they want a new furnace, we look at their heating bills. We talk through basic building science together: Keeping heat in the home and making the production of that heat efficient, is usually a good place to start. A no-cost Energy Audit will provide information where and how they can economically insulate the home. We can help people insulate their home to keep the heat inside. No one wants to throw good money after bad heat…”
From there, Matt may also talk about options to make a home warmer in the winter and cooler in the summer, which will eventually be more economical in the long run than fixing or replacing the current furnace. And no-carbon systems may also make the home more comfortable and more environmentally friendly. For example, if the furnace to be replaced runs on Propane, and the new system will be a geothermal heat pump to heat the home in the winter, and cool the house in the summer, without creating any carbon, once the new system is paid off, the owner’s fuel bill may be less costly.
“To make the change from fossil fuels to carbon-free fuels, I try to present an array of incentives, which can reduce the cost of the swap: Federal and state tax incentives, plus NY agency (NYSERDA) and utility companies (like NYSEG) have some time-sensitive rebates to reduce the cost of installation of a new heat pump. Some municipalities have grants to reduce the cost of heat pumps for heating and cooling the air, and for hot water and back-up batteries for solar panels (in case the power goes down).”
Matt is flexible to meet people where they are in their exploration of heating and cooling in the Time of Climate Change. Some people Matt meets have limited access to information on energy efficiency, and heat pumps. With the City of Ithaca’s plan to help all homeowners and business owners convert to carbon-free energy use over time, we will have plenty of motivation to learn lots more. Matt’s information and expertise, along with other companies’ energy advisors, will be even more in demand.
“Often people’s main concern is the high cost of fuel. And it’s often about comfort too. Longtime Upstaters lament over the very hot summers, the very long winters, the unpredictable power outages, upon which their furnaces and air conditioners depend.”
“Geothermal heat pumps “check a lot of boxes,” Matt advises: They can save homeowners and building owners money over time. They can make living space cool in the summer and warm in the winter. And they protect our environment.”
Plenty of consumers considering a new type of technology may worry that the new systems will be mysteriously complicated and unfamiliar. How will they cope when the system needs attention? Matt: “It’s important that installers have the capability to not just plug in the new heat pump to heat and cool a building and possibly heat the water too, but to also remain invested in this new system running well for many years. Available service technicians will be needed 24/7 12 months of the year.”
“Currently people heat with natural gas, propane, oil, kerosene, and electric resistance, plus use wood, pellets and coal. As cities commit to heating that reduces carbon, customers will be required to replace old systems with new technology. “The best installers offer a wide range of services—energy audits, insulation, current furnace, and air conditioning maintenance, as well as new options.”
These days Matt Dennis heads out each workday to help another homeowner find a good solution for heating and cooling their homes economically that will also protect our fragile environment. One Home at a Time.
For more information contact Halcoenergy.com at 800-533-3367.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.