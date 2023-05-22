On May 18 at 1:29 p.m. Brooktondale Fire Department responded to the report of a house fire in the 1800 block of Slaterville Road in the Town of Dryden. While enroute the Brooktondale Chief was advised by the Tompkins County 911 Center that they had received multiple calls reporting this fire.
Additional mutual aid was immediately requested. 161 arrived on scene (within 5 minutes) confirming a working fire and requested a second alarm for Brooktondale Fire Department. Several other fire departments responded with mutual aid (Town of Dryden, City of Ithaca, and Tompkins, Tioga and Cortland Counties).
The fire was extinguished. There were no injuries reported. NYS OFPC is investigating the cause of this fire.
