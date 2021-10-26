The newest section of the Dryden Rail Trail is officially open. The section, just short of a half-mile long, includes the railbed running through the Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Reynolds Game Farm.
Because the trail is on state land, deputy supervisor Dan Lamb worked for years to work out a deal with the DEC to negotiate an agreement to open up the corridor for the trail.
“After years of trying to meet with the right staff at DEC, I was able to negotiate with the deputy commissioner and his staff, who helped expedite a 20-year agreement for the trail,” Lamb said. “We were able to convince supporters of the state’s last pheasant raise and release program at the Game Farm that the trail would support rather than threaten that operation. The trail will attract hundreds of weekly users and we will erect signage at the trailhead to ensure that trail users are educated about DEC’s important work.”
The path had been completely overgrown and hadn’t been touched since the railway closed in the early ‘70s, and work began to clear the path this past spring.
“Our guys cleared their way to the two old railroad bridges,” Dryden Highway Superintendent Rick Young said. “They removed rotted sections, built new members, reinforced portions and gave the trestles a new life.”
Rail Trail Task Force chair said the DEC previously thought the town would need to demolish the old trestles and build new bridges. However, a town engineering report found that the bridges were in a good enough condition to be safely repaired for use by pedestrians, cyclists and equestrians. The restored timber-trestle bridges stretch over Cascadilla Creek, and the entire trail is covered with a stone dust surface, making it ADA accessible. As with many rail trails, the path is mostly a flat grade. This portion does have some gentle bends though, making it unique from the often straight paths of former railways.
This portion of the trail was funded from a grant from the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation & Historic Preservation through the Environmental Protection Fund. The grant was awarded in 2017 and requires an equal match by the town. It’s focus is on rehabilitating 5.5 miles of the town’s abandoned rail corridor through trail clearing, developing parking lots and trailheads and repairing infrastructure. The Triad Foundation in Ithaca also provided $15,000 to purchase materials for the trestles.
When completed, the Dryden Rail Trail will connect the village of Dryden to Freeville, Etna, Cornell and the city of Ithaca.
