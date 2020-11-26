Andrew Pierce, Recreation Director of the Town of Dryden, delivered a presentation at a town council meeting on Nov. 19 on a potential project to develop a new recreational space in the town that would be used for recreation programs and community events.
The plan involves converting five acres of unused, town-owned land – behind the town all and adjacent to the community garden – into recreational fields.
“They’re going to be multi-sport- and multi-program-use fields … we can get approximately three fields out there for all different sports, all different activities, and much more,” Pierce said.
Sport recreation programs such as youth soccer and football would be able host games on the space if the necessary fields were able to be constructed on the land. Pierce said it could possibly be a space to be used for cross country skiing or ice skating if a rink were to be installed.
In his eyes, it is the perfect area to develop such a space and would improve the quality of residents’ lives with several benefits – year-round recreation increase in program services and diversity, an attraction to prospective residents, opportunities for health and wellness programming.
“It’s a long overdue need for the recreation department,” Pierce said. “There’s no acquisition on our part. It’s 47 acres that we currently own. We’ll just be taking a small portion of that and help rejuvenate and update the landscape out there. … One of the greatest benefits is there’s parking available at both the highway department and at the town hall. We would just have to coordinate so that our activities and events will be done on non-business or non-court times.”
He also said the project would save the town some money as it would not need to rent out the school district’s fields and facilities anymore.
“We currently rent and pay for use of all school fields and facilities,” Pierce said. “Using those fields and facilities is not always available. It is a great relationship, but unfortunately the maintenance of the fields, we’re not number one on their list. Whether the fields are mowed for our youth sports games or different activities, we’re not on the top of the list if they got other things going on. The cost savings is also more effective for us and managing those programs.”
Councilman Dan Lamb said he supports the idea of additional recreation space in the town, though he would like to see the precise numbers for costs and savings beforehand.
“In order to really put any meaning behind that we have to talk about what we mean by ‘support,’” Lamb said. “I think some cost estimates would be really helpful as with the cost savings … what we do spend to use the high school’s fields or any other fields. That would be really useful information to us. But yeah I think it’s a really good idea, especially because that space is just sitting there.”
Councilman Loren Sparling, along with County Legislator Martha Robertson, who is a resident of Dryden, also said they were in favor of such an idea. However, they both pointed out that this is being proposed to be built on the eastern side of Dryden, and that they would like to see similar projects be proposed on the western side of the town and in areas such as Etna and Varna.
In terms of how the project would be paid for, Pierce said funds from the town’s recreation reserve fund, which currently holds a little more than $27,000, will certainly be utilized, though he hopes the town council would be able to help out with the costs. Grants and donations will also be sought out for.
There is no concrete timeline for when this project will commence. Pierce said he hopes to get it started as quickly as he can.
“We’re looking to get this done as soon as possible,” he said. “For me, as soon as possible is whatever the project dictates – if it’s six months, a year, two years, needed to get this in the best possible shape so we can provide year round activities for the community and for the rec department.”
