Local artists interested in exhibiting their skills to the public have an opportunity to do so the mural contest currently being held in the Village of Dryden.
The winner will receive $3,000 and have the chance to design and paint wings of either a local bird or butterfly on the outside wall of the Dryden Hotel on Main Street.
The contest’s facilitators, Mary Kirkwyland and Paula Wilson Parker, drew the inspiration for the project from The Global Angel Wing Project, which is a collection of street art of angel wings painted by various artists – the first being the founder of the project, Colette Miller, in 2012 – across the world. Miller’s first pair of wings were commissioned to “remind humanity that we are the angels of the earth.”
“Paula and I were just thinking, ‘What could we do that would be something fun and exciting for the village that would be kind of like a little surprise that appeared this summer,’” Kirkwyland said.
These murals attracted people to its location to witness it in-person and take a picture of oneself between the pair of wings. Kirkwyland said the Dryden Hotel made for an ideal location for the mural as that area accumulates a large volume of traffic, and, if it were to become a popular draw in the community, it would spur more folks to visit Dryden, which could boost the economics in the area.
“We wanted it to be an attraction that when you drove down Main Street you would see the mural,” she said. “And it’s a frequented place. Anyone who walks into Montgomery Park from Main Street will see it.”
The contest is actually the first phase of a two-phased project. The second phase would be to paint murals or create other forms of artwork in other areas in Dryden.
“One area we thought about – we don’t have any permission yet – would be along the Jim Schug Trail,” Kirkwyland said. “There’s some possibilities there.”
The contest is open to anyone who lives within an hour of Dryden. Kirkwyland and Parker are asking because the materials for painting the mural need to be transported to the winner’s location, and delivering them to a location of further distance would be too troublesome.
The wings will be painted on aluminum panels and a sign board and then mounted on the side of the Dryden Hotel. The mural will measure out at eight feet high by 12 feet wide.
“It’ll be a little bit of a 3D, kind of a modern, cool look, and it’ll actually be cut out into the shape of the wings and then painted,” Kirkwyland said.
Kirkwyland and Parker are also asking that contests either have experience painting murals or are working under the tutelage of someone who has that experience. For instance, students with an art teacher.
Applications will be judged by a panel of seven individuals – Josh Tagliavento, Chief of Police, Dryden Police Department; Caleb R. Thomas of Ithaca Murals; Jacques Schickel of Maryhill Clayworks; Bobette Butts, art specialist at Dryden High School; Elizabeth Rechtin, who works in the Media and Art Department at the high school; Christine Shanks, Chair & Associate Professor of Graphic Design TC3; and Chris Xavier; Professor & Program Chair, Communication & Media Arts TC3.
Applications are due at 11:59 p.m. on April 18 and can be found at www.artindryden.com. Applicants will need to submit a rendering(s) of their piece. Their design will need to relate to the contest’s theme, “Soaring to New Heights.” More information on the theme as well as the criteria of the mural design can be found at www.artindryden.com/page-3/.
The winner will have the month of May to produce their mural, which will be displayed publicly at Dryden Dairy Day on June 12.
