Tompkins County Legislator, Michael Lane, announced his candidacy today for re-election to the Legislature from District 14. The district covers most of the eastern part of the Town of Dryden, including the Villages of Freeville and Dryden.
Lane served four years as Chair of the Legislature (2014-17), having been unanimously elected to the position each year by his fellow Legislators. Most recently he has chaired three standing committees — Budget, Capital and Personnel; Government Operations; and Facilities and Infrastructure. He is a strong advocate for economic development, having previously chaired the County’s Industrial Development Agency.
Lane says that his first priority for Tompkins County Government is helping residents recover from the impact of the current covid-19 pandemic.
“So many people have experienced this serious illness. The loss of life, particularly among our elderly residents, is truly tragic. To contain the spread, our County has been a statewide leader in covid testing and contact tracing. Our health care professionals, first responders, essential workers, and our partners in our medical and educational institutions, have been nothing short of heroic. Now we have to ensure that people have access to the new vaccines as quickly as possible.”
He also believes education is the backbone of Tompkins County’s economy, and said the present recession and its impact on the student population hit us hard. Jobs have been lost, businesses have closed, and prices have risen. People are at risk of losing their apartments and homes. In 2020, compared to the previous year, Tompkins County saw the largest decline in sales tax revenue of any upstate
county.
“While we have already had to take strong fiscal actions, including budget cuts and revenue enhancements, without serious help from the state or federal government, we are in for a rough ride,” Lane said. “We must protect the most vulnerable of our population by supporting housing needs, the environment, and by increasing renewable energy. We must continue to support our Sheriff’s road patrol, and our commitment to services for youth and the elderly. We must keep our infrastructure and transportation system healthy.
"I have the experience and will do my best to provide leadership to help forge essential fiscal compromises in these troubled times. I would like to continue to work in the best interest of the people of the 14th District and all of Tompkins County.”
Lane is an attorney in private practice in Dryden. He served three terms on the County Legislature from 1994 through 2005, and was returned in 2009, having been re-elected in 2013 and 2017. Before that, he served ten years as mayor of the Village of Dryden. Lane is the County Liaison to both the Tompkins Cortland Community College and the Ithaca Tompkins County Transportation Council. He also serves as a Trustee of The Southworth Library Association in Dryden.
