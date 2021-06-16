The Democtratic primary for the County Legislature District 13 seat is less than a week away (June 22) as candidates Greg Mezey and Samantha Lushtak look to garner enough support to earn the nomination. Both Mezey and Lushtak sat down with the Dryden Courier to discuss their candidacies ahead of next Tuesday’s election. (This is an abbreviated version of the article. To read the full Q&A’s of both candidates, one should visit ithaca.com.)
Greg Mezey
Dryden Courier: What made you run for this position?
Greg Mezey: I’m passionate about improving quality of life and being an active participant in my community, whether it was as an employee at Cornell when I chaired the employee assembly, or as a student at Cornell getting actively involved in a number of different organizations on campus. I felt strongly that I have the time and capacity to serve, and I think we’re really at a critical juncture with the post-pandemic economic recovery. Sort of rebuilding our county government to be stronger and more efficient as we’re pulling out of the … pandemic. … I think there’s a number of things that I feel my skill set, my background, my experience would really lend itself to.
DC: What experiences do you have that will translate to serving on the County Legislature?
GM: I worked at the Statler Hotel at Cornell for about five years as the director of food and beverage. After that, in 2015 I started working for an operational efficiency consulting firm based in Providence [RI] and traveled all over the country and did a few international projects as well where we would go into large full-service hotels, which were this big, mega resorts – very complex, number of different departments – and we would look for opportunities to improve processes, to reduce expenses, to grow revenue, and we would work and collaborate with the employees, the managers, the owners of these properties to develop solutions that made a healthier organization.
I think my work as an operational efficiency consultant will lend itself well. [I] have a desire to dig in and investigate and ask questions and be curious, and then also to listen and to understand. Understand the needs of … the guests, what are the needs of the employee, what are the needs of the manager and the owner, all the stakeholders.
Samantha Lushtak
Dryden Courier: What made you run for this position?
Samantha Lushtak: I have been doing environmental health and safety work for well over a decade now. I’m a certified safety professional and a certified instructional trainer. I have worked with huge international companies as well as small mom-and-pop stores and individuals at home. I work a lot with civil servants – police, fire, medical.
What happened was I had a number of friends and neighbors and people in and outside my district that are around Tompkins County approach me when we found out that Martha Robertson was not going to run again, and they said, “Hey, reimagining public safety is a big deal, and you have the background. We could really use someone who knows what they’re talking about, who also has experience and expertise using plain language with people who don’t know what we’re talking about and technical language with the experts, and acting as that liaison and helping to have a positive impact on what this draft proposal is going to look like.” So that’s what really started it.
DC: What experiences do you have that will translate to serving on the County Legislature?
SL: For one, my professional background. I need to be technically proficient and work with a wide variety of experts – technical experts, people who are in the field … on top of that I need to be able to take all of that information and disseminate it into tangible information that can be taught to employees or people who I have no idea what I’m talking about. This ability to liaise and speak to a variety of people on their level is something very unique. It’s a skill set I have. I’m happy to use it to everybody’s advantage, and I think it would be very helpful on the legislature.
But moreover, I believe I would be one of the few, if not the only legislator who’s been on unemployment for over a year because of this pandemic. I know that some of the legislators have children, but I’m not sure if they have children who were getting out of diapers during the pandemic. It’s really hard to find child care if you’re not at the preschool age. My daughter just turned four. There are a variety of personal and professional experiences that would be unique to my seat should I win.
