Deputies from the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office responded to an accident at NYS Route 13 and Lower Creek Road in Dryden during the early hours of Feb. 12. Throughout their investigation of the accident, deputies learned a box truck collided with a sedan at the intersection because of another vehicle that failed to yield at the right of way.
As deputies interviewed the sedan’s driver, Lucas G. Canales, age 22 of Ithaca, they noticed signs of impairment. The deputies conducted a DWI investigation that resulted in Canales being arrested for driving while intoxicated. The driver of the box truck was not at fault for any part of the accident.
Canales was later charged with Failure to Keep Right at an Intersection, Failure to Keep Right, a traffic infraction, Open Container of Alcohol in a Motor Vehicle, all of which are traffic infractions. He was also charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Driving While Intoxicated with a Blood Alcohol Content of .08% or Greater, both are unclassified misdemeanors. Canales was released on several traffic tickets ordering him to appear at the Town of Dryden Court at a later date.
