On July 23, 2022, an elderly victim discovered that her wallet was missing while in Cortland. The victim soon discovered that her credit card was used at the Walgreens in Dryden and the Target in Lansing. The wallet contained some cash and the suspects spent just about $1,000 dollars.
The surveillance pictures in this posting are from Target on July 23, 2022. Anyone with information regarding these individuals is asked to call the New York State Police at Ithaca at (607)347-4463. Reference case 10955299.
Credit card companies will do all the investigating for this federal crime. No need to involve all of us for this hunt. Is the victim one of the cops' moms or something? Since when do you investigate credit card fraud?
