On June 21, 2021, New York State Police at Ithaca arrested Karel R. Westerling, age 38 of Dryden, NY for the felonies of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the second degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree. He was also charged with the misdemeanors of Reckless Endangerment in the second degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the fourth degree.
On June 21, 2021, Maria E. Little, age 34 of Dryden, NY was also charged with the felonies of and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the second degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree.
An investigation began after troopers responded to a report of a person target shooting with a long gun in a reckless manner while in the area of Signal Tower Road in the Town of Dryden on June 4. Troopers did not find anyone in the area but learned that Karel Westerling was the person with who had been target shooting. Troopers further discovered that Westerling is a convicted felon and unable to be in possession of firearms.
Members of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation executed a search warrant at Westerling’s residence on June 21. Investigators located Westerling and Little in possession of suspected methamphetamine and several guns, some of which were reported as stolen. While on the property, investigators also located a 20-foot trailer that had been reported stolen.
Both Westerling and Little were arrested and later arraigned before a judge.
Westerling was remanded to the Tompkins County Jail on no bail.
Little was remanded to the Tompkins County Jail on $5,000 cash bail or $10,000 bond.
