The Dryden Area Intergenerational Band and Chorus, a local community ensemble, held a virtual lecture on July 28 that featured Ithaca College graduate Staff Sergeant Daniel Venora, who is a member of the United States Army Band “Pershing’s Own.”
Venora, who obtained a bachelor’s degree in music education and trumpet performance from Ithaca in 2013, earned a master’s degree in trumpet performance at Yale University and worked as a freelance musician for a few years before auditioning for and joining Pershing’s Own in 2018. (Venora was not enlisted in the US Army prior to auditioning for the band.) In his lecture, Venora talked about the different types of performances he typically does with the band as well as his experience performing at the inauguration ceremony for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Jan. 20.
The United States Army Band offers a variety of performing groups, such as a concert and jazz band, a ceremonial band, a chorus and strings as well as a brass quintet. Venora is a member of the ceremonial band.
“We do a lot of arrival ceremonies for foreign dignitaries who come over to visit,” Venora said. “Those are usually either at the Pentagon, at the White House. Sometimes they’re on Fort Myer, which that’s the military post that is right outside of DC. We do retirement ceremonies. We do change of command ceremonies, various military ceremonies that are happening in the DC area. Our main job, what we do every day pretty much, is perform in Arlington National Cemetery.”
The ceremonial band primarily performs at military funerals. The band’s performance varies depending on the type of funeral. For instance, for a full honor ceremony, a band of 15 to 18 musicians will play hymns while the casket is brought into and out of the chapel. The band continues to perform while marching down with the deceased’s family to the grave site, whereupon it will play another hymn before the graveside service. Following the rendering of the military honors and the 21-Gun Salute, a bugler plays Taps before the American flag is presented to the next of kin and the ceremony concludes.
“That’s what we do almost every day,” Venora said. “It probably sounds like a bummer doing a lot of funerals, but it is actually a meaningful thing to get to do and I’m glad that we got to do it.”
Venora has been the one performing Taps at those types of funerals at Arlington National Cemetery. He said he has played Taps at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, all the war memorials in Washington, DC and other places in the DC area.
“We’ll go and play taps for whatever is required that day,” he said.
He also said he has served as a substitute in the Herald Trumpets, the official fanfare ensemble to the President of the United States. The Heralds often play at the White House and perform in what are called an “ambassador’s credentials check.”
“So every couple of months there’ll be … a group of new ambassadors that are coming to visit the White House,” Venora said. “As they drive up the driveway – we’ll be standing on the balcony out front – so they’ll drive up, we’ll play a fanfare and then they go to greet the President. It’s just an exciting way to greet someone, welcome [them] to this country.”
The Herald Trumpets have performed at events such as the Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball Final Four and the Olympics. The group has also performed at every single presidential inauguration dating back to John F. Kennedy’s inauguration in 1961.
Venora was not a part of the Heralds during Biden and Harris’s inauguration, though he did perform with an escort band that marched with Biden and Harris from the US Capitol to the White House.
“It was pretty neat. We did a few rehearsals the days leading up and then did that on the day of,” he said. “It was a little strange because there’s nobody there really, which is pretty unusual, but it was still pretty neat to be part of them.”
Venora said the biggest challenge of being a part of Pershing’s Own is being able to balance practicing and the “demands of the job.” He described it as a “feast or famine situation for a trumpet player.”
“So I might have a week where I go all week and all I play is Taps every day,” he said. “And so that’s not really physically demanding to play Taps. So I need to be on it in my own time, just keeping chops up, keeping fundamentals together, that sort of thing. There also might be a week where we do a lot of longer ceremonies with lots of playing and it really is taxing on my face, so that I have to balance – make sure I’m not over practicing at home so that I have enough in the tank to actually do the job. So sort of maintaining and improving the fundamentals while staying in good shape to do the job. Balancing those two things is a challenge sometimes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.