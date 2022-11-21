As many gather for Thanksgiving celebrations with family and friends, the American Red Cross urges donors to shake up their holiday traditions and plan a time to give blood or platelets in the coming weeks.
Blood and platelet donations tend to drop more than 20% during holiday weeks, including the days around Thanksgiving. Seasonal illness and the threat of winter weather can add more concern during a time of year that is traditionally hard on the nation’s blood supply.
Now is the time to make and keep donation appointments. Book a time to give blood or platelets at RedCrossBlood.org. As a thank-you, all who come to donate Nov. 23-27 will get an exclusive Red Cross beanie, while supplies last. Thanks to our partners at Amazon, all donors who come to give blood Nov. 28-Dec. 15 will receive a $10 Gift card by email.*
Upcoming blood donation opportunities in Tompkins County, Nov. 21-Dec. 15:
Dryden
- 12/13/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Dryden Veterans Mem Home, 2272 Dryden Road
Ithaca
12/2/2022: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Cornell Willard Straight Hall, Campus Rd
12/2/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ithaca YMCA, 50 Graham Road W
12/3/2022: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter- Day Saints, 114 Burleigh Dr
12/7/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Cornell Willard Straight Hall, Campus Rd
12/8/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Cornell University Biotech Building, 215 Tower Road
12/13/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Tompkins County Library, 101 E Green Street
12/15/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Tabernacle Baptist Church, 1019 N. Cayuga Street
12/16/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ithaca YMCA, 50 Graham Road W
12/17/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Ithaca YMCA, 50 Graham Road W
12/20/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ithaca YMCA, 50 Graham Road W
12/21/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Ithaca YMCA, 50 Graham Road W
12/22/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Unitarian Society of Ithaca, 306 N. Aurora Street
12/23/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ithaca YMCA, 50 Graham Road W
Trumansburg
- 12/17/2022: 7:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., Arthur E. Bouton Post 770, 4431 Seneca Road
