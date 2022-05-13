Senator Kirsten Gillibrand stood at the Dryden Rail Trail at Hall Woods Road on May 5 to announce the $700,000 in federal funding she secured to complete the Dryden Rail Trail Bridge project. The $2.9 million project was initially stalled due to lack of funds. Senator Gillibrand secured this significant federal investment to close the funding gap and put the stalled Dryden Rail Trail Bridge project back on track. Senator Gillibrand was joined by Assembly Member Anna Kelles, Town of Dryden Supervisor Jason Leifer, Town of Dryden Deputy Supervisor Dan Lamb, and the Ithaca-Tompkins County Transportation Council Director Fernando de Aragón.
“The Dryden Rail Trail Bridge project will bring invaluable recreational and economic opportunities to Tompkins County, and I am so proud to have helped the stalled project get back on track,” Gillibrand said. “The $700,000 in federal funding needed to help finally complete the trail and bridge will bring Dryden and Ithaca together, and provide the communities with new opportunities for safe, sustainable transportation, and a beautiful way to get around.”
When completed, the Dryden Rail Trail Bridge will help connect the Town of Dryden and the City of Ithaca and will give the community sustainable transportation options to get to work, school, community centers, stores, and parks. Sitting on the 14-mile, multi-use Dryden Rail Trail, the newly constructed bridge will be accessible in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and will be made available to pedestrians, bicycles, and dogs.
“We are letting everyone come to these trials, a place where they can feel safe and explore our area and they can explore the road less traveled,” Assemblywoman Anna Kelles said of the importance of this trail system. “This is where you find your soul, out in nature. And I don’t mean that to sound airy-fairy. It’s actually where people can refind themselves when they get lost, especially in the hectic worlds that we find ourselves in - these days that are very crazy - and this is what we’re giving back to the world.”
“Though a trail doesn’t look necessarily, at eye, impressive,” Kelles said. “When people stop and take a moment, this is some of the most incredible beauty of the world, and this is what brings people back to themselves. It brings us the economic development; it brings us nature; it brings us nature; it brings us all together, and I want to thank everyone who’s been a part of this.”
The project has received backlash over the past year from some Dryden residents, who have expressed skepticism as to whether or not the town would be able to secure the rest of the necessary funds through grant money. Councilman Dan Lamb said the news of the federal funding lays that doubt to rest.
“There was a little bit of a cloud over this,” Lamb said. “We had this gap. We did not want to put it on the property taxpayer’s back. That was the thing we wanted to avoid. … The town had said we would be a backstop, but we were a reluctant backstop. I just knew we had to find some other funding. I thought with all these infrastructure bills coming along and all this desire for infrastructure at the federal level and state level, we should be able to get something.”
Bob Beck, chairman of the Dryden Rail Trail Task Force, said even though there is still more work to be done to complete the trail system, having a portion of this magnitude completed is significant progress.
“We had talked … with people from the Rails to Trails Conservancy, for example,” Becks said. “The advice there from one of their head people was don’t wait on the big pieces. If you have opportunities to apply for money, you have support, don’t wait. Some of our critics were telling us, ‘Just leave the big things until you get all the rest of the trail done. Don’t worry about the big things and then see what you can do.’ … We didn’t wait. We didn’t know if we were going to get the money, but we didn’t give up.”
Beck said now the funds have been secured, he expects the construction of the bridge to begin either the summer or fall of 2023 and hopefully be open for use before the end of 2023.
