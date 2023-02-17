At the Dryden Town Board’s Feb. 9 meeting, Design Connect, a student-run, community design organization at Cornell University, presented a vision for revitalization of the North Street Neighborhood, an area of about 200 acres around the intersection of Route 13 (North Street) and Route 38 (Freeville Road).
The North Street Neighborhood encompasses land within both the town and the village. The main stakeholders within this area are Dryden High School, Tompkins Cortland Community College (TC3), Poets Landing Apartments, Little Creek Manufactured Home Community and a 41-acre parcel currently under contract to become workforce housing.
Cameron Howland and Ethan Ordower, representatives of Design Connect, broke down two main objectives with the organization’s development plan for the area, those being: 1) identify transportation solutions for enhanced connectivity and safer circulation, and 2) analyze development opportunities within the site.
Howland and Ordower discussed early on in their presentation the transportation challenges the communities currently face in the neighborhood. The area is defined by Route 13, which acts as the main avenue through the neighborhood and divides it. Route 13 produces fast, high-volume traffic, which poses safety threats to pedestrians walking through there. They described the present pedestrian infrastructure as “fragmented” - wide shoulders, limited sidewalks and no crosswalks.
They proposed that both municipalities apply for grant funds through the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) that can be put towards installing crosswalks and more sidewalks, in addition to pedestrian safety elements (i.e. pedestrian crossing signage and traffic signals). Proposed crosswalks would be placed at the intersection of Freeville Road, Enterprise Drive and Lewis Street; intersections of Ellis Drive and Freeville Road onto Route 13; the bend leading to Ellis Drive from Enterprise Drive; as well as a couple along Route 13 heading north towards TC3.
“This is what we think Dryden and Route 13 can become to really showcase pedestrian safety and make it a vibrant, walkable neighborhood,” Ordower said.
The presentation also included ways to create more public and recreational space in the neighborhood. One option proposed was a “passive park,” which would essentially be a set of trails and viewing platforms that would be built on land owned by the school district. Located east of the high school, this portion of land features a stream and wooded area that is already be utilized informally (Howland said members of the school’s cross country program run along the current trails in that area). The purpose of the park would be to emphasize and protect the natural resources at the site.
“We also think this could go a long way to connecting the high school to Route 13 and some of the developments that are … hopefully going to be there in the future, as well as some of the businesses that we hope to attract to this area,” Howland said.
A second suggestion was to revitalize the inactive community garden next to the Little Creek Manufactured Home Community.
“This would also help connect Little Creek to the rest of Route 13 and the North Street Dryden Neighborhood,” Howland said, “and also create a nice spot for community members to go [to].”
Another concept pitched, which the plan focuses heavily on, is the construction of a community center. The building would be located at the lot of the former Dollar General store on the west side of Enterprise Drive. Howland and Ordower said they envision the center being a spot to hold the local farmers’ market at, as well as a general gathering place for residents. The center would feature a community kitchen, which Ordower said TC3 would be interested in running culinary classes for students and residents at the center.
“We have been in contact with TC3 and their culinary department, and their test kitchen is currently in Ithaca, which is far and difficult for some students to get to a lot of times,” he said. “When we mentioned this to them, a piece of this could become sort of a commercial kitchen for them that they can use and host events for the community and teach them about food sustainability and host classes for both students and residents of Dryden.”
He and Howland also see the center as a “business incubator” to grow business opportunities in Dryden.
“Many of the students that are in the culinary program are interested in basically opening up their own food truck business,” Ordower said. “Food trucks require a licensed commissary kitchen to exist. A kitchen that exists in this community center could be that kitchen for new business owners that come out of TC3 and want to start a food truck. It could help retain employment, people could start new businesses within Dryden, and it could open up a whole new world of food options and [entrepreneurship] in Dryden.”
“The idea behind this is this in particular is it meets several community needs that we found during our engagement process,” Howland said. “Both talking with TC3 students who are very excited about the idea of maybe creating a food truck someday, as well as the need for more food options in Dryden, a lot of the people we talked to said there aren’t a lot of places to get food.”
TC3 President Amy Kremenek was in attendance at Thursday’s meeting, saying the college is eager to assist in any aspect of this development plan.
“The college is very interested in being involved in [any] way we can be helpful,” Kremenek said. “Whether it's the community center, the trails, other opportunities that we can best connect the college both to the town and the village, we absolutely stand ready to do that.”
Design Connect plans on presenting the development plan to the village’s board of trustees in the near future.
