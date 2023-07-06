On July 1, 2023, at approximately 7:00 p.m., troopers from SP Horseheads conducted a traffic stop on Decker Road in the town of Van Etten. While interviewing the driver, Jeffrey R. Savunen, age 45, from Freeville, NY, it was revealed that Mr. Savunen has a suspended New York State driver’s license. While conducting a consented search of the vehicle, the trooper located illegal drugs and a digital scale.
Savunen was transported to SP Horseheads, where he was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th (A Misdemeanor), Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia 2nd (B Misdemeanor), and Aggravated Unlicensed Operation 2nd (Unclassified Misdemeanor). Savunen was given an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Van Etten Court on August 9, 2023.
