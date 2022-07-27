Twenty-four trains each day used to pass through the small village of Freeville as late as during the 1920s. Today, not a single piece of original track remains. But the village is freshly aware of this segment of its history, thanks to a handsome small park with historical panels that describe aspects of the railroads that once served Freeville. It is located at the corner of Railroad and Factory Streets, just east of the intersection of Main Street and Route 38.
David Fogel, who retired as mayor of Freeville last November, says that the whole project began when it became necessary to remove the last remaining relic of the railroad era.
“We had to demolish a local landmark that stood at the site for more than a hundred years—an octagonal concrete structure that had once supported a circular wooden water tower next to one of the two Lehigh Valley Railroad branch lines that used to cross in Freeville.”
Fogel was featured more than 30 years ago in the Ithaca Times for a detailed model he built of Ithaca’s West End as it looked before the construction of the Inlet flood control channel and the “Octopus” intersection. That model took eight years to build and was on display on the second floor of the Alternatives Credit Union for several years, though it’s now in storage.
“Around the time that I became mayor of [Freeville] in 2014,” he says, “I built a scale model of a history-themed pocket park for the Village-owned parcel on the old railroad right-of-way. [It] was designed to commemorate the old railroad junction and included a proposed TCAT bus shelter modeled on Freeville's last passenger depot.”
Though all traces of stations, tracks and water tanks used by the railroads have been obliterated in recent years, those familiar with the history know the village was an important junction. Fogel’s model, on display at the village office, attracted the attention of Freeville residents and most seemed supportive of his idea for a park. TCAT felt the plan had merit.
How did Freeville come to be such a nexus of various railroads?
In the post-Civil-War era, railroad construction became a center of attention and investment. Laws allowed municipalities to purchase bonds to help rail entrepreneurs build these new roads and assured the towns and villages that they would be served. Highways at the time were generally dirt and unpaved, turning into mud in the spring and unplowed but actually better when snow-covered.
Railroads, unlike canals and roads, could operate largely throughout the year and were fairly fast. They did, however, suffer from washouts and derailments and even collisions between trains.
The Southern Central Railroad came into Freeville from the south. It started at Athens, Pennsylvania, passing through Dryden and Freeville on to Auburn and North Fair Haven, on Lake Ontario.
Another railroad was planned from Ithaca to Cortland and gained the support of Ezra Cornell. This became the Elmira, Cortland and Northern, running all the way from Elmira to East Ithaca to Cortland and Camden, north of Oneida Lake.
Yet another was the New York and Oswego Midland, which meandered through hill and dale from either the Hudson River or New Jersey and planned to build west, perhaps to Buffalo. It was a roundabout route and only got as far as Scipioville or Merrifield in the middle of Cayuga County.
The railroad building boom would not last. The Panic of 1873 caused a number of railroads to fail financially. Town and village investments become worthless but debts still had to be paid. It was the worst depression the United States had faced until then and didn’t ease until 1879. The Freeville railroads did recover, with all the lines consolidated by 1890 under the control of the Lehigh Valley Railroad.
With railroads coming into Freeville from four or five directions, usually twice each day, there was lots of activity. Passengers could get out, change trains, have a meal or even stay overnight. Add local and regional freight trains carrying items like lumber, milk, manufactured products and more and you had a very busy railroad junction in a very small village.
It all centered around the railroad station, the focus of all business. By 1900 four lines were left, all were part of the Lehigh Valley system. In that year they built a five-sided wooden depot. As business increased, that odd building was demoted to be the freight station and a fine stucco station was erected, including indoor plumbing and even a restaurant. There were extra side tracks so that four trains could meet and exchange passengers simultaneously.
Freeville continued on, as did many other towns and villages. Places with railroad service prospered, while those without connection often withered. Following the first World War, the rise of the automobile and better roads meant the railroads were less useful. Passenger trains, used for local travel, even as transport for local schoolkids, were replaced by the car. Trucks distributed many products locally, though some, like milk, were still delivered by train until after the second World War.
Freeville itself had a history both before and after the railroads.
The well-watered valley of both Virgil and Fall Creeks was undoubtedly used by the native peoples for raising crops and building communities. The Sullivan Expedition around Cayuga Lake, dispatched by General Washington to drive out these natives, may have caused some to seek shelter further east in places like Freeville.
When Revolutionary War veterans came here in 1798, they found few such original peoples. Daniel White, a veteran and early settler, built a dam and mill on Fall Creek. The location was known as “White’s Mill”, but some years later it is said that White himself felt it should not be named for any person and it came to be Freeville. It is the only “Freeville” in the country, perhaps anywhere, and thus you see the phrase “The One and Only” in the new Station Park.
Freeville had a large number of businesses over the years ranging from factories producing cinder blocks and furniture to hotels, restaurants, gas stations and phone companies. According to the town historian, it supported five weekly newspapers and yes, even a baseball team.
The third Freeville passenger station lasted until 1940, when the railroads were beginning to lose their grip on American transportation. By the 1980s, railroad business in Freeville was no more, and even the five-sided freight station was gone. There remained the octagonal concrete base that had supported the old water tank for filling the tenders of steam locomotives. And its removal led to the idea of a park celebrating the community’s past.
“Over the course of the eight years that it took to construct Station Park, I functioned as project manager, coordinating the work of various contractors, Village employees, and volunteers,” notes Fogel. “For some ten months, I worked closely with Ithaca-based graphic designer Amelia Kaufman to create the nine large display panels mounted on the kiosk and in the bus shelter.”
Those panels highlight not only the rail history of Freeville, but also summarize much of the entire history of the village. They show pictures of historic houses built in Freeville, as well as other notable buildings and businesses. The kiosk and bus shelter provide welcome shade and lots of information in a compact space.
Most drivers heading through the village today may be bound elsewhere, as were most of those who used to travel on the railroads. Yet Station Park is worth a stop, giving the visitor a true sense of history of a place that really is “the one and only.”
Special thanks to: The History Center in Ithaca; the Dryden Historical Society, which published the reminiscences of Ken Rice who was an agent at Freeville and a number of other local stations; and John Marcham, editor of the third edition of A History of Railroads in Tompkins County.
