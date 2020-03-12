Editor’s Note: This article focuses on the Republican candidates. For more information on the Democrats, please see our story about them here.
With election day just a week away in the Village of Dryden, the race for the two open seats on the Board of Trustees is shaping out to be highly contested. Democrats Debbie Fisher and Dan Wakeman are running for re-election, while Republican candidates David Bravo-Cullen and Christine Nash seek a first term on the board.
Bravo-Cullen is a member of the Planning Board and has lived in Dryden for 35 years. He has some experience as an elected public official when he served on the Board of Health when he lived in Lee, MA several decades ago. If elected as a trustee, he hopes to make the board more aware of the needs and concerns of all the neighborhoods in the village.
“There’s different issues, and when you’re at the village board-level making decisions that affect the whole village, you need to pay attention to what the concerns are in the various neighborhoods,” Bravo-Cullen said.
There are a couple of issues in the village that he said he hopes to tackle if elected to office. One is flood management in the village, specifically the management of the two streams that run through the village as well as Egypt Creek and the south branch of the creek along East Main Street.
“I’d like to do something in that area … that would be dealing with the flood problems and solving it,” he said. “Doing a retention plan. There’s places where you can do retention dams.”
Bravo-Cullen also said he would like to work on relieving the traffic issues on Main Street that come from Route 13, which he believes negatively impacts the interest of business owners in setting up shop on that strip.
“More people work farther away. It’s easier for people to go to Ithaca or Cortland to go shopping and various things like that,” he said. “But there’s nevertheless something nice about just going down the street and getting something. It just seems that we need to understand that kind of situation and figure out a way to help the businesses be there for people.”
Nash has been a resident of Dryden for nine years. While she does not have any experience as an elected public official, she is heavily involved in the community. Currently a volunteer firefighter for the Dryden Fire Department, Nash used to volunteer with the Dryden Beautification Committee and was the project leader for the Dryden Community Gardens.
She also believes that one of the village’s major immediate tasks is to help small businesses thrive.
“The problem isn’t opening the businesses, it’s keeping them here,” Nash said. “There’s no incentives for businesses to stay here. If you want economic growth, there’s got to be sustainability there.”
One reason why she believes there has been such a high turnover rate on business along Main Street is the amount of crime that takes place, particularly between the back parking lot of the stone building next to Time Square and Library Street, which is another issue she hopes to address if elected.
“I used to live in that stone building right on the corner, and in the back there’s so much crime that people don’t want to do business there,” she said. “The business owners don’t want to have to walk back there at night.”
“There’s a lot of drug dealing that goes on. I’ve seen where an infant, her mother was doing drugs and nursing, and people would come and tell me because she was a neighbor in my building and I called [Child Protective Services] and that was an ordeal. … I have neighbors telling me that they’re finding needles in their front yards. It’s bad and I don’t see enough being done.”
Her ideas for combating the crime would be establishing a neighborhood watch group to monitor those areas as well as creating an 800 number for people to contact.
“I’ve seen that work up at Syracuse, and they have a neighborhood watch up there and … they do work,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.