Democratic incumbents Debbie Fisher and Dan Wakeman were reelected to their positions as trustees on the Village of Dryden Board of Trustees on Sept. 15. Fisher and Wakemen received 32.84 and 32.60 percent of the vote, respectively, defeating Republican candidates David Bravo-Cullen (16.67 percent) and Christine Nash (16.18 percent). (There were seven votes for write-in candidates, accounting for 1.72 percent of the vote.)
Fisher, who will be returning to her position as Deputy Mayor, sat down with the Dryden Courier to discuss her victory and her plans and ideas for improving the village in the near future. (Wakeman did not respond to the Courier’s interview requests.)
Dryden Courier: What are you most excited about with the position you were re-elected to?
Debbie Fisher: I was reelected as a Village Trustee. We have a great board, and I’m excited about continuing our work. I’m very glad Dan Wakeman was also re-elected. I enjoy working for the people of the village.
DC: What do you hope to accomplish during your term?
DF: We have many important infrastructure projects right now that I hope we complete this next year – final completion of the water project, which involved new wells out at Dryden Lake, and bringing the water into the Village; installing an EV charging station: new LED lights for the Village light poles; cameras at Montgomery Park, and completing the repairs to the gazebo at Montgomery Park; possible very necessary repairs to the Village Hall; reviewing the Dryden Police Department policies.
DC: What do you anticipate will be the biggest challenges heading into your term? How do you plan to address them?
DF: The biggest challenge this year is the reduction in funding for the Village from COVID-19, and continuing to deal with that as the same issues continue into 2021. We hope to be able to examine our budget to find areas where we can conserve expenses.
DC: What vision of the town do you hope to create during your term?
DF: I hope we create a vision of a Village that wants to encourage and develop businesses that want to come into the Village, and to work on creating a business association that may be able to help facilitate some changes.
