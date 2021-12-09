After several members of the public approached the Town of Dryden Planning Board with their safety concerns with the proposed portion of the Dryden Rail Trail running through the Light Industrial District over the past few meetings, the board invited a couple of members of the rail trail task force to its Dec. 2 meeting to have a back-and-forth discussion on how it plans on addressing and mitigating any potential safety issues.
Bob Beck, chairperson of the task force, delivered a presentation to the board on what the task force has done so far in the district before he and fellow task force member Todd Bittner took questions.
Members of the public have expressed worries about the safety of trail goers in the district, specifically because of the level of traffic along the sections of the trail that would cross Pinckney and Hallwoods Roads. Some fear that there is not enough room for trucks exiting the industrial park onto Pinckney Road to see potential trail users cross the road, and so there is a chance of an accident occurring.
Bittner said the task force has not yet developed a design for crossings along either road.
“We don’t yet have the grant funding to cover Hallwoods Road to Pinckney Road,” Bittner said. “So we’re doing our particular design work as our grants and projects are able to be implemented. So that part is not yet complete, but we do have the easements for that stretch.”
One of the businesses in the district, Hanson Aggregates, has granted the task force a 66-foot land easement, and Bittner said within that total there is 40 feet available to construct a 10-foot wide trail. Planning board member Craig Anderson was skeptical as to whether or not that would be a sufficient amount of footage to give truck drivers the proper line of sight.
“Most crossings I’ve read about that the trail parallels the driveway like that they’ll go down a hundred feet and cross the road, and then come back to the trail, just so you have sight lines,” Anderson said. “If a concrete truck is parked at that trail trying to exit Pinckney Road, and they’re going to turn south, and there’s a pedestrian at the crossing, you’ve got visibility issues. The cars coming from the bridge going south, they’re never going to see that pedestrian because it’s blocked by a concrete truck.”
If such sight problems do end up presenting themselves at that location, Bittner said a user-activated, yellow-flashing light could be installed on both sides of the crossing that would provide a “flashing light and that is for oncoming motorists to be aware that the pedestrian is there.”
Bittner also said rerouting that portion in the manner in which Anderson described other crossings are routed would more than likely be unachievable.
“I think the bigger constraint is the NYSEG substation that borders the [Route] 13-side of where the rail trail corridor is,” he said. “We don’t have an easement for that. … It would be impossible for us to get an easement. We would have to find a very significant workaround to shift it to some other locations.”
The fact that the task force has not come up with a design for the crossings at Pinckney and Hallwoods Roads has been frequently questioned by community members as to why that is the case, though Planning Board member Tony Salerno mentioned at Thursday’s meeting that it is typical of the task force to not have such plans ready at the stage it is currently at.
“It would be fair to say that this is sort of the way you’ve approached all the crossings all over the years that the trail has been being built. You figure out where it’s going to go, you get the easements and you figure out the trail process. So the fact that you don’t necessarily know exactly what’s going to go there right now, or what the exact alignment is, is not really a deviation from how things have been done all along, correct,” Salerno asked, which Bittner then confirmed.
Salerno also suggested the task force think about possibly installing a stop sign along the driveway of Hanson Aggregates’ property as a safety cushion.
“One thing might be to have the Hanson trucks stop back away from Pinckney Road a little bit, because they can see both directions pretty easily, especially when you’re sitting as high as that truck is,” he said. “Maybe if there’s a stop sign on that driveway that’s further back from the road so that you don’t have that situation of the truck sitting, waiting to come out because there’s a car coming up and there’s somebody hidden behind the truck.”
Another concern that has been expressed is what is the liability of the businesses in the industrial park if a trail user were to get injured on their property. Beck said the easements obtained from the property owners in that area includes a clause that protects them from such a situation.
“If somebody gets hurt on the trail, they try to sue the landowner, that indemnification clause protects the landowner,” Beck said.
After the discussion, the planning board took a vote on what its next course of action should be with the matter of the rail trail, and the board wound up voting 4–1 in favor of the board having no further involvement with the safety, aesthetics and economic effects of the trail running through the Light Industrial District. Anderson was the lone member to vote in opposition, saying he would like to at least see a dialogue between the board and the task force on particular matters similar to the ones discussed at the meeting.
