Following a contentious meeting on Aug. 27, John Kiefer announced that he will be resigning effective immediately from his position as chairperson of the Town of Dryden Planning Board.
Kiefer issued his resignation via a letter to the community on Aug. 28.
“I’ve witnessed this sort of poor behavior at town board meetings but it really hit home for me last night,” Kiefer wrote. “I didn’t put up with dismissive, disrespectful behavior from supervisors in the workplace and I’m not going to put up with it as a volunteer. It is toxic to me. Effective immediately I’m resigning from the planning board.”
This past Thursday, members of the Planning Board and Town Council got into a heated debate regarding the council’s decision to not discuss the proposed amendments to the zoning laws in the Hamlet of Varna at a meeting on Aug. 20. Kiefer wrote how he did not appreciate the comments given by council members about the Planning Board’s work on the proposed changes.
“We were told we don’t take the broad interests of the community into consideration,” he wrote. “When I tried to model behavior in which people in leadership positions take responsibility when things go wrong it fell on deaf ears.”
“The town board’s response to the planning board’s repeated efforts to address zoning issues in Varna serves to me as an example of how it will be when the planning board brings forward recommendations for the comp plan update.”
At the Aug. 27 Planning Board meeting, Councilman Dan Lamb was asked to explain why Councilman Jim Skaley’s motion to have a discussion about the proposed zoning amendments was not seconded. Lamb gave multiple reasons why, the first being that there was a lack of proper communication between the council and the Planning Board regarding the concept of rezoning and that it was never something the council was ever interested in pursuing.
“You have to remember we run town-wide,” Lamb said. “Our residents, our constituents, are throughout the town. It’s not just Varna. We hear views; we run for office; we campaign on ideas, things that we want to work on. None of us campaigned on this. … This wasn’t something that was on our agenda. This is something that the Planning Board put on its own agenda, and so some of this is on you. It’s not just the Town Board not picking up this initiative.”
Lamb also said it would not make sense to revise the zoning since changes were made fairly recently back in 2015.
“To do it twice following the Varna Plan seems like an odd process to me, and I think that should’ve been thought about a little more before this initiative started in the first place,” he said.
He also claimed that he and the rest of the council felt that these proposed changes were only created in response to the Trinitas project.
“Let’s just be clear here, this did feel to us as a bit of a proxy battle for Trinitas,” Lamb said. “I think we should’ve been just a little more upfront about that, that was a reaction. … We all know that, and I don’t why we have to dance around that so much. But I’m just being straight with you. There was no effort to do something like this in the prior seven years, but Trinitas comes along and this effort coincidently comes along? We all know better. This has everything to do with Trinitas.”
Alice Green, a former councilwoman who also served as a liason, along with Lamb, for the Planning Board to the council, spoke later on in the meeting, expressing her disappointment in the council’s late communication of its perspective on the rezoning effort.
“I wish that the Town Board, through you as the liaison, had communicated a little bit sooner that this initiative was unappreciated and wasn’t going to go anywhere,” Green said.
Earlier in the meeting, Lamb brought up examples of collaborations between the council and the Planning Board that exhibited effective communication, such as the current work in revising the town’s comprehensive plan and the development of the wind energy law. Green pointed out that in those cases it was the council requesting the Planning Board take action, not the board taking initiative on its own. She then asked Lamb if the council thinks the only acceptable collaborations between the council and the Planning Board are the ones initiated by the council.
“Are you saying the only collaborations that work are the ones initiated by the Town Board and requested of the Planning Board, and secondly if not, would you be willing to give the Planning Board feedback if you don’t think we’re on the right track,” she said.
Lamb responded by saying that if the Planning Board sees something that it wants to work on it should “test out the Town Board’s appetite for it” before the board is far along the process. Lamb then suggested that there might have been a “deliberate effort” on the part of the Planning Board to not check in the council’s views with this project, but before finishing that thought he was cut off by Kiefer, who urged Lamb to not make such an assumption. Kiefer then shared his perspective, taking some of the blame for the situation.
“I’ll be the first one to say part of this is on me as the chair of the Planning Board,” Kiefer said. “I went to many Town Board meetings where we made presentations for the last two or three years, and I could tell by the body language and the response that there was a difference of opinion. I learned a lesson. As the chair of the Planning Board, I could’ve at any time said, ‘Guys, I’m not getting a strong feeling from you that you’re on the same page that we are. Let’s talk.’ I didn’t do that and I should have. I think that that kind of goes around to a number of us.”
Planning Board member David Weinstein said it would be unfair for Keifer to take the blame for the current predicament.
“In this case we saw that there was a potential litigatable issue of the zoning not matching the comprehensive plan,” Weinstein said. “And the Town Board should’ve seen that, but they didn’t. We presented that issue very soon in this. Anybody reading the minutes of our deliberations can say that. I think it would be very sad if the lesson from this is that these nine individuals cannot consider things on their own.”
