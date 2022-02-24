The Dryden Central School District has proposed a new capital improvement project that would update safety, security and infrastructure across all schools, though with some of the focus on Dryden Elementary School.
The project is anticipated to cost $12 million and be funded through the leveraging of the New York State Education Building Aid, managing debt service and utilizing existing capital reserve funds. All in all, Superintendent Joshua Bacigalupi said the project would add no additional tax impact to the school community.
“Over time as the capital improvement reserve has grown, it’s grown as a result of past tax collections and tax revenue,” Bacigalupi said. “In theory, we like to say that there’s no additional tax impact because we’re acknowledging that the capital improvement reserve funding came out of tax dollars, but we’re not increasing the tax levy or the tax rate because of this project.”
Some of the district-wide improvements include upgrades to interior and exterior security systems, boiler systems, and fire alarm systems, window replacements, toilet room renovations, parking lot repairs, roof replacements and handicap accessibility improvements.
“Just in general, when we talk about safety and security in the sense of a building project too … we’re looking at replacing some older plumbing in our primary wing of Dryden Elementary School, which is in compliance but becomes a safety thing as things age and deteriorate,” Bacigalupi said.
“The other big piece in terms of health and safety and preserving the livelihood of the building is the roofing,” he said. “We have four buildings. Two of them are very, very large with multiple additions. As we approached each capital improvement project, there’s always pieces and parts of buildings’ roofs that are coming out of warranty that we want to ensure are up to code and safe and are going to protect the building as it should.”
As for improvements specific to Dryden Elementary School, those include upgrades to the cafeteria kitchen and reconfiguring the cafeteria as a whole.
“We are going to be looking at remodeling the kitchen and the cafeteria,” Bacigalupi said. “The kitchen dates back 35 years. So really looking to update that to make it more functional and useful for 2022 school lunches and breakfast. And then looking at reconfiguring the space in the cafeteria, not necessarily to maximize putting more kids in it, but to be able to [make] that space to be more flexible.”
The proposed project would also include remodeling the building’s nurses suite.
“Obviously with the pandemic that’s brought forward a whole list of other things now that schools are required to do with that space,” Bacigalupi said. “In the last project up here in the middle school, high school, there’s a brand new nurses suite [that] served us very well during the pandemic. The goal down at DES is to be able to offer something similar. The plan is to be able to put that forth as well.”
Over the past four or five years, the district has formed three sections of universal pre-kindergarten (UPK), and so Bacigalupi said the district would like to install a new playground that is specifically rated for preschool students in addition to the current playground on campus.
“One of the things that we would like to do is install a playground specifically for our preschool program that’s rated for preschool children,” he said. “Our playground right now is rated more for traditional elementary-age students.”
Overall, Bacigalupi said the district is pretty confident that the public will vote to approve the project, though in the event that it is voted down, the district has considered back-up options.
“For some reason it doesn’t pass, then we’ll go back to the drawing board so to speak, literally and figuratively, and look at where is there another opportunity to go out to the public and explain this and try again,” he said. “Or is there another way to do some of the work through the state – that state has what they called ‘capital outlay projects’ where districts can spend up to $100,000 for a smaller project, and chunk it that way.”
Still, he sees this project as a win-win for both the community and the district.
“When our buildings are more aligned to what school looks like and what our community needs, everybody benefits,” he said. “We’re really hoping that our community can see that and understand the importance and value of it.”
The vote on the project will take place from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday April 5 at the Middle School/High School Auditorium. There will also be an informational meeting held at 7 p.m. on Monday March 28 in the Middle School/High School library.
