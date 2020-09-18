John Keifer, who resigned as Chair of the Town of Dryden Planning Board on Aug. 28, was unanimously reappointed to that position by the Town Council at its Sept. 10 meeting.
Keifer announced his resignation via email following a contentious Planning Board meeting on Aug. 27. At that meeting members of the planning board and the town council got into a heated argument over the council’s decision to not vote to discuss the planning board’s proposed zoning amendments for the Hamlet of Varna. In his email, Keifer wrote how he did not appreciate the comments by members of the council regarding the Planning Board’s work in producing the proposed amendments.
“We were told we don’t take the broad interests of the community into consideration,” Keifer wrote. “When I tried to model behavior in which people in leadership positions take responsibility when things go wrong it fell on deaf ears.”
“The town board’s response to the planning board’s repeated efforts to address zoning issues in Varna serves to me as an example of how it will be when the planning board brings forward recommendations for the comp plan update.”
At the Sept. 10 meeting, Town Supervisor Jason Leifer discussed the need to improve the communication between the council and the planning board in the future and how the council will use this instance as a lesson for how to do so.
Some members of the Planning Board interpreted the council’s explanation for why it chose to not entertain a discussion on the proposed amendments as though the council has little interest in hearing any recommendations made to it by the board, even though the town law (Article 271) states the “planning board may review and make recommendations on a proposed town comprehensive plan or amendment thereto.”
“It’s good to have a firm [grasp] over these principles that are mostly spelled out in town law right now,” Councilman Dan Lamb said. “And maybe just need a refresher on these things that are already things that we should be doing as a group.”
Keifer said this is an important time to address any issues with communication since both parties will be working together frequently during the revision process of the town’s comprehensive plan.
“The comprehensive plan is complicated, and to bring all of us to work together and to communicate openly and effectively, that allows for the comp plan … to be a useful thing for years to come,” Keifer said. “The opposite is true as well. If we can’t find ways to speak honestly and respectfully, the comp plan is going to suffer, and that’s not something I want to see happen.”
