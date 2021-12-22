District Attorney Matthew Van Houten announced today that Tyler W. Rodkey, 34, of Dryden, was sentenced in Tompkins County Court yesterday afternoon. Judge Joseph R. Cassidy imposed a sentence of 15 years in State Prison in connection with Rodkey’s conviction for Assault in the First Degree, a Class B Felony. Assault in the First Degree is equivalent to the charge of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree; both are Class B felonies with the same sentencing range. Additionally, the Court imposed a period of five years of Post Release Supervision. The maximum legal sentence would have been 25 years in State Prison with a period of five years of Post Release Supervision. Rodkey has been incarcerated since his arrest in the summer of 2020.
Rodkey admitted to intentionally causing serious physical injury with a deadly weapon or dangerous instrument, to his then 20-year-old-girlfriend (A.R.). In the early morning hours of July 25, 2020, defendant stabbed A.R. 22 times with a kitchen knife causing her to suffer life-threatening injuries. Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a nearby home where they found A.R. lying in the doorway having collapsed from her injuries after fleeing from her attacker. Rodkey was identified as the perpetrator and was taken into custody later that day following a stand-off with law enforcement officers.
Assistant District Attorney Emily Perks Quinlan prosecuted the case and John Fitzgerald represented the defendant.
A.R. provided a statement that was read at the sentencing hearing and gave a poignant and moving description of how Rodkey’s crime has impacted her life and well-being. A.R. also addressed the need for accountability and consequences for the defendant’s assault to provide safety to the community.
Van Houten said, “this sentence marks the end of a very traumatic experience for the victim and her family. While a case of this seriousness always warrants careful consideration and diligent efforts to understand the underlying human elements of the case, the bottom line is always public safety. I believe that the sentence imposed in this case represents a necessary measure for the protection of our community and the young woman who was so brutally assaulted by the defendant.”
The District Attorney’s Office recognizes and thanks the agencies who conducted the investigation and assisted in the prosecution of this case, specifically the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Department. Tompkins County Sheriff’s Sergeant Marc Ninivaggi deserves special recognition for his life-saving actions as the first officer to arrive on the scene.
