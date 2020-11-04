A Dryden man was arrested on felony charges of attempted dissemination of indecent material to a minor in the first degree.
The New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) in Ithaca have arrested Douglas J. Predmore, 31, after a several month-long joint investigation with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department revealed that Predmore inappropriately communicated with an undercover officer posing as a 14-year-old girl.
Predmore was arrested on Oct. 29 after an execution of a search warrant in the village of Dryden. He was processed and issued an appearance tickets to the town of Dryden court on Nov. 9.
A warrant was issued by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (NYS DOCCS) and Predmore was ultimately transferred to the Tompkins County Jail for violating the terms of his parole.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Troop C Major Crimes Unit, Troop C Forensic Identification Unit, Troop C Computer Crimes Unit, the Village of Dryden Police Department and New York State Parole assisted with the investigation.
