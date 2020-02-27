Traveling south on the Jim Schug Trail in Dryden, one will eventually cross paths with a body of water stretching close to three quarters of a mile. Unsurprisingly, that body of water is known as Dryden Lake.
“There’s a really nice playground for the kids,” Dryden Town Councilwoman Kathy Servoss said. “Great fishing pier…there’s a dock that you can fish off of. People go down there and canoe and kayak all the time. It’s a really nice location.”
For the past few years, it has been the site for the Dryden Lake Festival, an event that used to be a part of Dryden Old Home Days back in 1997. The festival dissipated over the next decade or so until 2015 when Servoss and a small group of people revitalized it as its own separate festival from Old Home Days held in July by the Dryden Lake.
“It is meant to be a community gathering event for the neighbors to meet each other and just to have fun,” Servoss said. “It’s family-friendly. There’s a lot of kids games and live music.”
In recent years, though, the event has become more and more financially burdensome to put on. Servoss said she had to plan and manage last year’s festival all by herself because very few people volunteered to help produce the event.
“It’s slowly gone downhill,” she said. “The people that helped me start it in 2015, their lives caught up with them.”
Between 350 and 400 people showed up to last year’s festival, including vendors and entertainers. Servoss said in 2015 about 1,000 people attended the festival.
Funding for the festival is heavily reliant on the Community Celebrations Grant, which is distributed annually by the Tompkins County Tourism Program and ranges from $500 to $3,000. The application for the grant is due by Feb. 27, leaving little time for Servoss to make a decision whether to pursue holding the event or not.
“If it does turn out that people really do want this event to go on, I’m going to need help with it,” she said. “I would really like to reinvent it, and it’s meant for community gathering…and to celebrate the beautiful area of Dryden.”
She recently issued a survey to vendors and posted it on social media for residents to see in hopes of gauging their interest in the event. Twenty-eight people responded to the survey, and Servoss said the majority of the respondents said they would attend, but 85 percent of the respondents said they would be interested in volunteering to help produce the event.
Other than grants, the only other source of funding for the event is sponsorship. Servoss said that was hard to come by last year.
“That takes time for outreach, and I didn’t have it last year,” Servoss said. “I ended up with two sponsors of about a couple hundred dollars each and a $1,800 grant, and that’s what I created the festival out of. It was barely enough to cover the entertainment, the audio, the sound equipment and a balloon artist.”
Servoss said she needs to raise about $3,000 to put on a proper festival. She has considered asking the Town’s Parks and Recreation Department for assistance in planning the event, but otherwise she does not have many other options. She still believes that this festival is worthwhile to residents.
“There isn’t another event that is held at the Dryden Lake Park that is open to the public and brings together the community—all the neighbors,” she said. “People from Ellis Hollow meet people from the Village of Dryden, who normally wouldn’t meet up ever.”
