The Dryden Central School District community congregated into the stands of the high school football field on June 24 to celebrate the 2022 graduating senior class of 83 students.
High school Principal Sarah Powell welcomed those in attendance to begin last Thursday’s festivities. During her address, Powell pointed out the array of baskets full of children's books laid out in front of the stage that was set up on the track. The books in those baskets were chosen by each graduating senior, who also included a message to the incoming kindergarten class (2023).
“Next fall, the class of 2023 will visit the future class of 2032,” Powell said. “The seniors will read these favorites to our new students, sharing the love of books and reading. Each kindergarten student will add this book to their home library.”
She said the hope is to “connect the wisdom of our seniors with the eagerness of our newest learners through shared experiences around words, books, and the joy of reading.”
Powell went on to discuss the past school year, mentioning that this year’s graduating class was the only class in the high school to have a full year of education prior to the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Despite all the challenges of this year, and the two years prior, you all have persevered,” she said. “And now, it’s time to celebrate all of your hard work and prepare for your next chapter.”
Salutatorian Aidan Kalousdian took the podium following Powell’s remarks to deliver his address. Kalousdian will be attending Georgia Tech University in the fall. He shared a quote from Mahatma Ghandi - “Be the change you want to see in the world” - and offered an exploration into the meaning of those words.
Kalousdian posed the question of “what if you haven’t seen the world?” and asked how a young adult from a small town in upstate New York could relate to Ghandi’s message.
“Why seek change,” Kalousdian said. “We live in a polarized country and society. One where you don’t share the same views as one another. ‘You’re wrong;’ ‘you’re stupid;’ ‘you’re evil.’ We focus on this polarization because we don’t want to make any change in our way of thinking, or accept anything different.”
“We are so intent on hating the other side,” he continued. “We forget that our children must worry whether they will make it home from school alive and safe. We forget that minorities and marginalized people must fear for their safety and protection of their civil rights. … We forget that women must continue to worry about losing their body autonomy.”
He then brought the focus back to the Dryden community.
“Maybe we look a little closer to home, a home that is far from perfect,” he said. “At Dryden, I have witnessed prejudice, ignorance, and complacency in everyday life. This is very real, but we must not let it be normal. We must rid ourselves of this complacency and make the change on our own.”
Kalousdian urged his fellow classmates to set an example for the younger generations that look up to them.
“We need to show them that it is possible to change the norm or change what is accepted,” he said. “We must lead the younger generation and show them how possible change really is by just doing that: creating change.”
Kalousdian said we as a society must cease the hatred towards another based on differing political views. He also said while it is important to himself and his classmates to hold onto their roots, they should not let that hold them back from exploring and growing.
Valedictorian Julia Trask, who will be attending Princeton University in the fall, took the stage with her fellow classmate Kristina Busby, who delivered a speech that Trask wrote. Trask kept things fairly brief, sharing her admiration for her classmates’ grit throughout their senior year.
“We made it through online school, even when teachers and students alike struggled to use Google Meet, Classroom, Docs, and many other applications,” Busby said. “Many of us have graduated despite the limited support we felt during the online schooling. Throughout our lengthy isolation from our peers that occurred during the pandemic, and the sense of hopelessness many were left with, we found ways to stay connected and persevered.”
“This class flourished working long hours and dealing with difficult customers to help pay bills for personal expenses or save for the future. … We have finally crossed the finish line, and now we stand on a precipice, looking out at the futures that lay ahead of us. Whether you’re going into the workforce, the military, to college, into a trade school, or you have other plans, I hope that we can all take the lessons that we have learned throughout high school with us. We have grown as people and succeeded in the face of so much hardship. I believe that each and everyone of you will be able to thrive no matter where you end up.”
