Martha Robertson, Tompkins County Legislator and chairperson of the Community Housing Development Fund (CHDF), announced the Town of Dryden will be the first Associate Member of the CHDF on Feb. 25.
The announcement was made at 1932 Slaterville Rd., which will be one of three properties featuring permanently affordable homes built by Tompkins-Cortland Habitat for Humanity (TCHFH), which are supported by the CHDF. According to the press release, TCHFH is “renovating an existing house and building two new homes that will be sold at below market prices to families earning 60% or less of the County’s median income. The homes are built with a team of professionals, volunteers, and sweat equity of the future homeowners. The land where the homes are built will be held by the Habitat affiliate in their Housing Trust to ensure long term affordability for future residents.”
Jason Leifer, Dryden Town Supervisor and candidate for 125th District New York State Assembly seat, thanked Robertson and the CHDF for inviting the town to become an Associate Member.
“Affordable housing is one of the key things in Dryden that we’re trying to increase,” Leifer said. “Dryden is growing like many of the towns in the county, but we need to have a broad base [of] affordability and broad-based range of homes for people to move into. We’re starting out with $50,000 investment into the fund. We’re hoping to increase it over the years.”
The (CHDF) is a program established by Cornell University, Tompkins County,and the City of Ithaca to cultivate affordable housing development. Currently, the CHDF has funded 654 new housing units in Tompkins County, awarding more than $4.6 million to these projects and leveraging an additional $181.8 million in outside investment.
“We’ve been beneficiaries of the Community Housing Development Fund for quite a few years now, and it makes a huge impact on our ability to build and to grow, which this project is a great example of,” Shannon MacCarrick, Executive Director of TCHFH, said. “We rely very heavily on donations from individuals, or kind of small, grassroots fundraising organizations from that standpoint. Funds like this, which are now increasing which is wonderful, make a really big difference in our ability to continue to do what we do and to grow.”
Robertson said she hopes other municipalities and/or entities will decide to become Associate Members of the CHDF.
“We are really delighted that we have welcomed our first Associate Member, and we hope this will not be our last,” Robertson said. “We have definitely a continued need for affordable housing in the community. As of this moment, we believe our planning staff at the county understands that about 11 projects are in the pipeline for the next couple of years. We don’t have enough money to fund all those projects. So we really do need more input, more resources, into the housing fund.”
