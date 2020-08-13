Even though there are some finishing touches that still need to be made, the Dryden community can now bask in the revamped, multi-purpose synthetic field in its near entirety.
In its most recent update on the capital improvement project, the Dryden Central School District announced on Aug. 3 that the construction crew has finished laying down the turf on the football/soccer field. All that is left to do is spread out the rubber granules and finish up line and numbering work.
The new astroturf field features a large purple capital “D” on the 50 yard line in the center, along with two purple-highlighted endzones with the word “DRYDEN” bolded in white in one and “LIONS” in the other. Surrounding the turf field is a brand new polyurethane track.
Head football coach Justin Wood, who has been an advocate for the project for multiple years, said he was pleased with how the new field turned out.
“As a lifelong Dryden resident, I know how important it is to the community to have great facilitates that allow us to host a multitude of events and contests,” Wood said. “I told my players, that watching the first 15 yards being installed was as exciting as Christmas morning. Now, looking at the completed progress and the way it all came together, we as coaches couldn’t be happier. The functionality and design is something that everyone in Dryden can be proud of, and furthermore shows how much the District Leadership team is focused on our schools, community and #LionPride.”
The district community voted to approve the proposition of installing a multi-purpose synthetic field on Dec. 10, 2019 342 votes (63 percent) to 199 (37 percent). The total cost of the construction of the field will be $755,000. The construction funds came from New York State Building Aid.
The synthetic field project was part of one of two propositions passed by the community in 2019. The construction of the field was part of the first proposition, which also included the installment of a new sound system, improvements to the middle and high school drainage systems and interior corridor safety improvements for the district as a whole. The second proposition involved the acquisition of a property located on 22 Pleasant Street.
The total cost between both propositions will be $3,000,000. Each one is tax neutral, thus avoiding an additional tax increase to district residents. The rest of the funds for paying the costs of both propositions will be coming from the district’s capital reserve.
“I am so excited for the school and community to have such an amazing sports complex,” Lee Stuttle, head coach of the boys and girls track and field teams, said. “It will be awesome to see the Dryden kids compete on the new turf and the track.”
“It is an exciting time for our athletic programs,” Laszlo Engel, head coach of the boys soccer team, said. “The field is amazing. So many programs can use the field especially when the grass fields are not able to be used. For soccer it will help our speed of play as the surface is smooth. I am looking forward to playing on it. Hopefully sooner than later.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.