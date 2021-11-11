Democrats Jason Leifer, Leonardo Vargas-Mendez and Dan Lamb retained their positions on the Dryden Town Council after defeating their Republican opponents on the Nov. 6 election. Leifer was challenged by Pat Foote, and wound up receiving 52.7 percent (1,831 votes) while Foote earned roughly 43 percent (1,492 votes). Vargas-Mendez and Lamb fended off Melita Mertz and Ronald Szymanski for the two open councilperson seats on the council. Lamb received the most votes out of the four (1,868 votes, 27.3 percent) followed by Vargas-Mendez (1,829 votes, 26.7 percent). Mertz and Szymanski received 1,432 (20.9 percent) and 1,424 (20.8 percent) votes, respectively.
For Vargas-Mendez, this will be his first full term on the council as he is finishing out the rest of Kathy Servoss’s term. He, along with Leifer and Lamb, sat down with the Courier to discuss their victories and their plans for the town during their new terms.
Jason Leifer
Dryden Courier: What are you most excited about with the position you were elected to?
Jason Leifer: I’m excited that I get to continue on the projects that we already have underway, such as Dryden Fiber and the Dryden Rail Trail, as well as new projects, like ball fields for the town’s recreation programs. Also, I am looking forward to completing the important work on the Town’s Comprehensive plan, which is nearing completion, as well as continuing to welcome new businesses to the town. 2022 promises to be an exciting year for Dryden.
DC: What do you hope to accomplish during your term?
JL: I hope to get Dryden Fiber up and running as well as continuing to improve the town’s infrastructure and planning so that the town’s residents can enjoy living here for years to come.
DC: What do you anticipate will be the biggest challenges heading into your term? How do you plan to address them?
JL: The biggest challenge is to find a way to bring the diverse communities of Dryden together. I think that if you look past politics people just want to live in a town where they can do the things that they enjoy with their friends and families. This is why the Dryden Rail Trail and Dryden Fiber are so important. These projects represent different ways of connecting people from all walks of life and all across the town together by communicating better and by working together to achieve a common goal.
DC: What vision of the town do you hope to create during your term?
JL: My vision is to continue working on improving the quality of life in Dryden so that it we remain a place where people want to put down roots. Dryden is a diverse community with lots to offer and I hope to continue working with this board on making that know to people all over the the State of New York.
Leonardo Vargas-Mendez
Dryden Courier: What are you most excited about with the position you were elected to?
Leonardo Vargas-Mendez: I am delighted to have been elected to my first full term as a councilperson at the board of the Town of Dryden. I was gratified to run on a extraordinary set of accomplishments already established by the current Town Board that have advanced our community on the road to a prosperous, and ecologically more sustainable growth, with an emphasis on equitable distribution of the benefits of economic and community development projects. I believe this what the majority of residents supported by re-electing the current board.
DC: What do you hope to accomplish during your term?
LVM: I’m excited about ending the construction of the Dryden rail trail that will link us to the Tompkins County and Ithaca trail network, the construction of new bridge in Varna, the launching of Dryden Fiber, a municipal broadband service, we think the first in NYS, that will provide cheaper, responsive and faster service to all residents of the Dryden community. The board has been successful in bringing new businesses to the Town of Dryden (Incodema, and Emmy’s Organics), adding meaningful jobs and income. Soon, we hope to disclose the coming of another business that have the potential to add 60 manufacture jobs. I think we are definitely steering local government and the economy in the right direction.
The unveiling of the our new comprehensive plan in the next months will also help us to direct pour energies in economic and community development projects that will create a sustainable and greener local economy.
DC: What do you anticipate will be the biggest challenges heading into your term? How do you plan to address them?
LVM: Affordable, energy saving housing for all residents, living wage jobs, and developing a sustainable property tax base for the long term, are some of our challenges. The Comprehensive Plan, the revolving business loan fund, and the joining of the Community Housing Development Fund are a few of the innovative responses to address these challenges.
DC: What vision of the town do you hope to create during your term?
LVM: The long term vision is to create a prosperous and safe Town of Dryden, where all residents, families, youth and businesses would like to stay, come and actively engage in the creation of an enviable quality of life for everyone.
Dan Lamb
Dryden Courier: What are you most excited about with the position you were elected to?
Dan Lamb: While every politician wants 100 percent of the vote, I am pleased we were elected by about the same margins as four years ago. We have an aggressive agenda for making Dryden a greener, cleaner, and more prosperous community and it’s great to maintain the support of voters who chose us previously. This indicates that voters approve of our program to grow the local economy, build out the rail trail, invest in renewable energy, and make broadband more accessible and affordable.
DC: What do you hope to accomplish during your term?
DL: I’m looking forward to ribbon-cutting events for the Dryden Rail Trail’s pedestrian bridge over Route 13, and new truss-style vehicular bridge in Varna. Both projects require work to complete, but they will be starting in the next year or so and have wonderful positive impacts on the community.
During my new term, residents will be offered a new service called Dryden Fiber. Our town will be the first municipality in the state to own and operate an internet service. Dryden Fiber will offer access that is faster, cheaper, and more responsive than anything presently available.
We need to complete our comprehensive plan update and work to achieve some of its goals, including reducing fossil fuel use by vehicles and buildings, preserving open space, and developing more affordable housing.
I also want to see more small businesses grow or move to Dryden. Incodema and Emmy’s Organics moved here in the last year, which indicates we are heading in the right direction. We will soon be welcoming another new business bringing over 60 jobs and investing millions. Dryden is one of the few municipalities with its own revolving commercial loan fund and we will continue using it to attract and assist businesses that want to grow with us.
Lastly, we need to invest more in recreational opportunities for residents and I look forward to opening some new ball fields adjacent to town hall and completing the Dryden Rail Trail.
DC: What do you anticipate will be the biggest challenges heading into your term? How do you plan to address them?
DL: Dryden faces the same headwinds as other communities that are recovering from the pandemic while dealing with the long-term trends of out-migration and the increasing cost of providing government services. We must be innovative in terms of expanding our property tax base, as we have in the last five years, while modernizing our infrastructure – including roads, bridges, trails, and broadband. We need more affordable housing and less reliance on burning on fossil fuels. With proper planning and guidance by the town, Dryden can continue to be a place where people choose to live because of its unmatched quality of life.
DC: What vision of the town do you hope to create during your term?
DL: I want to see manageable, sustainable growth that respects our farming heritage and priorities for protecting our natural resources. I want to see more diversity. I want more people choosing to live here because they are proud of their local government and can’t imagine living anywhere better.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.