Democrats Debbie Fisher and Dan Wakeman were selected as the two candidates for the two trustee seats on the Dryden Village Board at the caucus late last month. Both Fisher and Wakeman will be running as the incumbent candidates, seeking to retain their respective seats on the board.
Fisher was elected as a trustee in 2018 and was then appointed Deputy Mayor in 2019. She has been a village resident for 27 years, a founding member of the Community Center Café, served on the board of the Dryden Historical Society and was on the Montgomery Park Revitalization Committee. Professionally, she worked at Cornell University in grant administration and financial management.
“I helped write a couple of grants that we [put towards] the pavilion,” Fisher said of her role in on the Montgomery Park Revitalization Committee. “Finishing the sidewalk there. I’m hoping in my new term to finish up completing some of the vision.”
Wakeman has spent nine years on the board, not consecutively, as a Republican before registering to the party-list proportional representation system and then changing to a Democrat in the fall of 2019.
“To switch from being a blank registration, frankly I was a little bit disenchanted with both of the major parties in a broad sense and also locally,” Wakeman said. “I realized that being associated with a party is a good thing because then you have more influence on the local politics, whereas you’re not associated with one of the parties you’re largely left without some influence.”
Wakeman has been a resident of the village for 29 years. A graduate of Rochester Institute of Technology, Dan has a special interest in alternative energy and worked with Mayor Mike Murphy on a grant to fund an electric vehicle charging station in the village.
“Mike Murphy did a lot of the leg work on that, but that was something that I think I initiated in terms of interest in that regard; we got it moving,” Wakeman said.
Both Fisher and Wakeman said they look forward to continuing the board’s work on replacing the street lights with LED lights if they were to be reelected.
“There’s some things that we have going currently that I want to keep moving forward,” Wakeman said. “The village is looking to replace its street lights with LED’s. That’s a good thing. In general, energy efficiency is a good thing across the board. We have several smaller things to process on that, too.”
Fisher said one project she hopes to start if she retains her seat is to establish some sort of chamber of commerce for local businesses.
“It would be great to work to figure that out to help the business community come together, or figure out some sort of partnership that we can do to keep attracting Main Street businesses or businesses in general,” she said.
Wakeman said he would like to continue to work with the board on the repairs to the village’s sewer lines.
“What’s happening is [the sewer plant] is getting more flow than we’re rated for on a lot of days,” he said. “It’s not because we’re pumping that much water, because our water that is being pumped from the water system is dramatically less than that. So we’re getting input of water from some place. So our sewer lines are leaking groundwater and we need to locate that.”
As for why they think the public should consider them for reelection, Fisher and Wakeman said the current nucleus of the board functions quite well and they would like to keep working with one another.
“Personally, I like to move things along,” Fisher said. “I’m kind of an activist in that way. I’m not radically, but if there’s a need I step up.”
“I think I work well with the existing board,” Wakeman said. “I’m responsible and effective. I think we look as a group…for leveraging opportunities as they come up.”
