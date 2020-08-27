After receiving input from several members of the community, the Dryden Town Council will take a close look at the possibility of implementing a six-month moratorium on approving development projects in the Hamlet of Varna while it examines the appropriate zoning changes that would fit best with the community.
Currently, there is a proposed law on the table that would amend Articles III, IV, VII and XI of the Dryden Zoning Law. The law includes the addition of new definitions of, for instance, types of dwellings like condominiums and townhouses/townhomes, and the alteration of certain sections of the Varna Zoning Map to either protect Fall Creek or label them with the proper type of zoning for the parcel’s size.
The biggest change, though, would be the reduction of density of allowable development in the hamlet. This change features decreases in the number of units of dwelling types in the three zoning districts—mixed-use, residential and traditional. For example, if this law were to be passed, a townhouse in a mixed-use district will only be allowed to have six units instead of 10.
Community members had the opportunity to voice their opinions on the proposed amendments during the public hearing on the law. Individuals like David Weinstein, who is also a member of the town’s Planning Board, expressed their support for the adoption of the amendments. Weinstein said 99 people have cosigned a letter that urges the council to vote and adopt the amendments.
“Why do folks feel so strongly? They see no chance of Varna being able to achieve its goal in its directives that were so carefully formulated in the Varna Plan and articulated in the Varna Plan,” Weinstein said. “If the zoning stays the way it is without amendment, they see no chance. They see the track record of the developments that since our current zoning was put in place getting one dense apartment complex after another, all basically looking the same with little diversity of housing opportunities being offered and little diversity of affordability being offered. That’s not what the folks who live in and around Varna see as the kind of hamlet they want to see in the future.”
Varna resident Janet Morgan described the current zoning laws in the hamlet as “unmistakably friendly to developers with deep pockets and unfriendly to residents who need affordable housing,” while highlighting a few examples of families affected negatively by the current laws.
“Thanks to the current law, developers can maximize profit by cramming many more housing units onto parcels that wouldn’t be allowed if the zoning supported the Varna portion of the town’s [comprehensive] plan,” Morgan said. “This makes developers happy and puts money in their pockets. And then there are the residents. The current resident-unfriendly zoning for Varna recently saw multiple families, couples and singles uprooted not by choice but because the developer who owns these properties plans to sell an even bigger developer.”
Tompkins County Legislator Martha Robertson spoke during the hearing and agreed that the current zoning needs to be changed, although she does not favor the proposed amendments. Robertson suggested that the council consider implementing “inclusionary zoning,” which consists of ordinances that require a certain portion of new development to be affordable to individuals with low or moderate incomes.
“That’s a proposal that actually levels the playing field, that has the same amount of requirement for however it’s set by the town that all projects have to have a certain percentage of units be affordable in order to be built in the town,” Robertson said. “I may have lost track of the thread, but Jim [Skaley] didn’t have any knowledge that it had been considered by the Planning Board, and I would propose that that’s the answer that you need. I think we all recognize the need for more housing and especially more affordable housing. Inclusionary zoning is a completely appropriate, legitimate tool that many communities have used around the country.”
Robertson also said she would support a moratorium to allow the council to look into this zoning option.
“If there’s a way to propose a moratorium in approving anything at this point while the town looks into inclusionary zoning, I would fully support that,” she said. “I think that would be a step in the right direction.”
Following the hearing, Councilman Jim Skaley made a motion to have a discussion about the resolution for the proposed zoning amendments, but his motion was not seconded by another councilperson.
Councilman Dan Lamb said he was in favor of exploring a possible moratorium, though he has apprehensions about the town possibly getting sued if it were to go through with such a plan. Town Attorney Khandikile Sokoni said it depends on a couple of factors.
“The things you would have to consider are whether the action of a moratorium was reasonable and whether there was a valid public purpose to enact the moratorium,” Sokoni said. “The duration should not be unreasonable. Typically, something like six months is considered reasonable if you can show that you have a public purpose, a viable public purpose, to be served by having a moratorium. Now, of course, the risk is … for people who have pending applications because you get into the issue of whether they have [a vested interest].”
Director of Planning Ray Burger said he has contacted developers Maifly and Trinitas and notified them of the proposed amendments. The council eventually voted unanimously to have Sokoni draft a document to consider a possible moratorium.
