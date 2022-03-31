Multiple members of the Dryden community attended a public meeting with the town planning board on March 24 to share their thoughts and opinions on the draft of the town’s 2045 comprehensive plan.
The majority of those who spoke shared concerns with the draft, specifically regarding feasibility of its goals and certain areas that were either not addressed or barely addressed in the document.
Paula Parker shared early on in the hearing that she feels there is no correlation between what is outlined in the draft of the 2045 plan and previous comprehensive plans (2005 and 2011). Parker also said the amount of actions listed in the plan is far too many for a municipality of Dryden’s size to attain.
“There’s 49 short-term action items. You don’t have that many bodies to do that work,” Parker said. So I think that needs to be looked at again and defined within one year, two years, five years, something like that within the 20-year span.”
She also pointed out that there were no plans listed for addressing the child poverty rate in the town.
“In your statistics, there’s 24.7 percent of children living in poverty in this town,” she said. “That’s not addressed at all. Period. And if we’re going to have a future, we better darn well address this.”
Planning board Chairperson John Kiefer responded later in the meeting to Parker’s comments regarding the organization of the list of actions. Kiefer said the town board is the one that decides what actions should be prioritized.
“In that sense, the last section of the comprehensive plan is sort of like the result of a brainstorming operation where you list, ‘Here’s all the things that we think are important for the town to think about,’” Kiefer said. But as far as weighting through those and picking the ones that come first, the one way we did that was to try and list short term, medium term, long term.”
Still, Parker said the planning board should be able to say what it thinks should be prioritized.
“You can prioritize what you think is important for them to take that as importance, and you’re not doing that,” she said. You’re submitting the 20-year plan in trunks of information, and it’s not going to get done.”
She suggested selecting one particular area of focus to submit as a priority to the town board along with a timetable for when the action should be completed, and then move on to another area.
Planning board member Tony Salerno explained that the comprehensive plan’s actions are not meant to be addressed in a linear fashion.
“These things do not have to be done one after the other,” Salerno said. “There’s many things in this plan that can be done in parallel. … We can work on housing and climate and whatever else. You don’t have to necessarily work on one section then another section then another section, because it’s different resources, different things that have to go in those directions.”
Another resident who voiced several concerns with the draft at last Thursday’s meeting was Bruno Schickel. Schickel said he would like to see amendments be made to the town’s zoning law that would ultimately cultivate growth in the municipality.
“If you look at what’s happened in the past 10 years, Dryden has lost population,” Schickel said. “We’re down 500 people. Affordable housing - the cost of housing - affordability has gotten worse, not better. The tax burden has increased. More vacant storefronts. The zoning burden has increased, and Dryden is shrinking, not growing.”
Schickel said the current zoning law is written in the “self interest of the people that write it and the people trying to protect neighborhoods, things like this.”
“In Ellis Hollow, you used to be able to build multiple-family homes. You used to be able to do two-family homes. The last zoning law changed it and took [it] out; you can’t do two-family homes anymore. That effectively redlined an area that’s very close to Ithaca, very desirable to live in, but you are discriminating and segregating the town by using these redlining methods to keep people out.”
In order to develop multiple-family housing, a developer would need to acquire a Ned special use permit as outlined in the zoning law.
“The regulation is scaring off investment,” Schickel said.
All in all, Schickel said the solution for the town is to “chart a different course.”
“Dryden deserves a better vision,” he said. “You need to unleash the creative and inventive spirit of its citizens by dramatically … increasing the flexibility of freedom in our zoning laws, shrink the sheer volume of regulations and burdens, make it easier and less costly to build everything, and then allow rental housing out of right.”
Evan Carpenter, Chairperson of the town’s agricultural committee, also supported Schickel’s sentiments about the permission of multi-family housing, specifically because of the environmental benefits it offers.
“I agree with Bruno on the idea of duplexes, because large, single-[family] housings on a five-acre lot really eat up farmland in a hurry,” Carpenter said during the hearing. “But being able to have a duplex out there and smaller lot sizes would protect farmland much better in the future.”
Other residents, such as Tim Woods, who is a member of the town’s conservation board, also raised issues with the draft in terms of environmental safety and flourishment. Woods said he was very surprised to see little to no mention of certain policies and procedures in the plan’s section on agriculture.
“There’s no bio-sequestration; there’s mention of regenerative agriculture, and as the advocate for those policies and procedures for the conservation board, I’m aghast,” Woods said. “I can’t believe that that was not put into the plan, or even mentioned in the plan, when it could be 50 percent of the solution of all the anthropogenic CO2 that’s being generated here in the town.”
“If we were to promote [those], provide incentives for [those], it would have a dramatic decrease in the anthropogenic gases that are given off in this township.”
Tom Corey suggested that there be a greater focus on commercial development in the drafted plan for the sake of alleviating the tax burden on residents.
“I think that we need to focus on the agricultural nature of the town, but at the same time providing employment for people in the town,” Corey said. “Right now, the vast majority of the people who work in the town, don’t work in the town; they live in the town and they drive someplace else, primarily to Ithaca.”
The draft of the 2045 comprehensive plan can be viewed on the town’s website at: https://dryden.ny.us/?lsvr_notice=dryden-2045-comprehensive-plan-draft-available, or at www.dryden2045.org/the-plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.