Democratic incumbents Michael Murphy, Tom Sinclair and Jason Dickinson each won their reelection bids over their Republican challengers.
Murphy will serve another term as the mayor of the Village of Dryden after receiving 60.67 percent of the vote (182 votes). His opponent Tom Corey received 39.33 percent of the vote (118 votes). (Unofficial counts)
For the trustee races, Sinclair earned 30.82 percent of the vote (184 votes) and Dickinson received 29.48 percent (176). Republicans Fred Stock and Tim Arnold received 19.93 (119) and 19.77 (118) percent of the vote, respectively. (Unofficial counts)
In the Village of Groton, Republican incumbents Chris Neville (mayor), Elizabeth Conger (trustee) and Michael Holl (trustee) won reelection after running unopposed.
