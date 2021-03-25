All three Democratic candidates won their respective races in the Village of Dryden election on March 16 with two incumbents retaining their seats on the Board of Trustees. Mayor Michael Murphy ran unopposed and won, receiving 97.62 percent (123) of the vote (there were three write-ins).
In the race for two trustee seats, Jason Dickinson retained his seat and Stephanie Mulinos secured her first term as a member of the board. Mulinos received the most votes with 97 (29.13 percent). Dickinson received 94 votes (28.23 percent). Both were challenged by Republicans David Bravo-Cullen and Jonathan Gutchess, who received 71 votes (21.32 percent), respectively.
Murphy, Mulinos and Dickinson sat down with the Dryden Courier to discuss their victories and their plans for their upcoming terms on the board.
Michael Murphy
Dryden Courier: What are you most excited about with the position you were elected to?
Michael Murphy: I am excited to continue working on existing projects to completion. The LED streetlights will save the village substantial money now and in the future. The Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) will benefit the homeowner who financially qualifies to have the home repair work done for free. There is still grant money available for low-to-moderate income homeowners in the Village of Dryden. Maximum income per number of household persons: one person – $47,950; two persons – $54,800; three persons – $61,650; four persons – $68,500; eight persons – $90,450. The homeowner and the village benefits from this. The weather is getting more severe in the village. We need to be proactive and seek grants to mitigate our storm water in our creeks. The goal is to get a grant to fix the sewer lines that are causing us to treat non sewer water.
DC: What skills and experiences will you be bringing to the village board?
MM: I bring a willingness to seek the best solution in all activities I am involved in. I have spent six years as village board trustee and three years as your mayor.
DC: What do you hope to accomplish during your term?
MM: The new projects I want to work on are these three projects: The village hall is very costly to heat/cool. The roof is potential with leaks that could create expensive damages if we do not do anything. The village needs a new roof, and the new roof should be insulated. Likewise, the brick shell to the building has problems and needs more insulation. The windows are 72 years old and again it is wasting money to heat and cool (insulation). The village has just finished our drinking water project with new water wells that are virtually arsenic free. The water capacity has tripled. The village board is aware how villagers feel about incidents of discolored water. Hopefully, we can find a better technique than hydrants flushing which helps but does not eliminate the problem. The last proposal project is to get a grant for money to build a dog park next to the sewer plant. The dog park would only need two new fence sides to be built since we can use two fence sides of the sewer plant to enclose the dog park. This location is good since there is already a parking area and the dog park is away from the residential community.
DC: What do you anticipate will be the biggest challenges heading into your term? How do you plan to address them?
MM: The biggest challenges are finding out the best way to do the project. Most things in life can be done in multiple ways. The best solution is found through hard work. You need to consult village’s employees, villagers, reading studies, consult with other municipalities and consultants.
DC: What vision of the village do you hope to create during your term?
MM: My vision is to have villagers proud of the village. They will be pleased with our drinking water, sewer system, sidewalks, streets, LED streetlights, safety, village parks, mowed lawns, tree line streets, flowers, and Christmas Decorations. The village encourages Christmas activities, Memorial Day Parade, Dairy Day Parade and Dairy Day in Montgomery Park. We want the village to be a community. Thank you for letting me be your mayor for the next two years.
Stephanie Mulinos
Dryden Courier: What are you most excited about with the position you were elected to?
Stephanie Mulinos: I am looking forward to familiarizing myself with the intricacies of Village operations and, hopefully, identifying some areas where I feel important and visible impacts can be made.
DC: What skills and experiences will you be bringing to the village board?
SM: I am a 33 year resident of Dryden and have 15 years of local government experience as an employee and a volunteer.
DC: What do you hope to accomplish during your term?
SM: I hope to identify opportunities to address traffic through the Village and revitalization of Main St.
DC: What do you anticipate will be the biggest challenges heading into your term? How do you plan to address them?
SM: I don’t feel that I have enough information to adequately answer this question. Based on my past experience, though, finances and allocation of tax dollars will always be a challenge.
DC: What vision of the village do you hope to create during your term?
SM: My vision for the Village is that it is a nice place to live. I would define this as a Village that prioritizes and promotes safety, inclusion, and connection.
Jason Dickinson
Dryden Courier: What are you most excited about with the position you were elected to?
Jason Dickinson: Continuing to serve the community by supporting public safety and addressing issues with the sewer system.
DC: What skills and experiences will you be bringing to the village board?
JD: I bring my experiences from human services, solving physical plant problems and my interest in legal issues.
DC: What do you hope to accomplish during your term?
JD: Firstly to finish ongoing projects and then a dog park.
DC: What do you anticipate will be the biggest challenges heading into your term? How do you plan to address them?
JD: Our village’s revenue fell due to COVID-19. We will have to make some adjustments and/or choices.
DC: What vision of the village do you hope to create during your term?
JD: Building back the community!
