The 2021 election for the Town of Dryden features contested races for three seats on the Town Council. Six total candidates (three Democrats and three Republicans) will make up November’s ballot. Democratic incumbents Jason Leifer and Dan Lamb look to retain their positions of Town Supervisor and Councilperson, respectively, on the council, while Leonardo Vargas-Mendez is running for his first full term.
All three candidates sat down with the Courier to discuss their candidacies and aspirations for the town’s future. (Note: Next week’s issue of the Courier will highlight the Republican ticket.)
Jason Leifer
Dryden Courier: How long have you lived in the Town of Dryden?
Jason Leifer: I have lived in the Town of Dryden for 16 years.
DC: What qualifications do you have that would prepare you to be a town supervisor?
JL: I have been Town Supervisor since 2016 and on the Town Board since 2008. I represent the Town of Dryden at the Tompkins County Council of Governments and I serve as a commissioner on the boards that manage the Bolton Point Water Plant and the Ithaca Wastewater Treatment Plant, both of which are partly owned by the Town of Dryden. In addition, I am an attorney, and I have experience in municipal government before joining the Town Board. I also have experience working with both of our villages and our local emergency services, so I have a very good understanding of the issues facing the Town of Dryden and how all our local governments work together to meet the needs of residents.
DC: What skills do you possess that you believe would be an asset to the town?
JL: My leadership abilities, my knowledge of municipal government and the town, and vision. This all comes from experience and doing the work to learn about how and what local government can do to address local issues, such as broadband access. Even before COVID exposed the broadband access issue to everyone, I proposed that Dryden study the feasibility of building our own broadband service because Spectrum and other providers simply were not getting the job done. … Now, Dryden is ahead of everyone else, and we are well positioned to obtain grants for the service.
DC: Is there a specific project or an area of interest that you are looking forward to working on if you are elected?
JL: I am looking to continue the important work that is already underway. This includes building our municipal broadband system, called Dryden Fiber, to serve all residents and businesses in Dryden; finishing the Dryden Rail Trial; continuing to attract new residents and businesses to Dryden; maintaining our roads, bridges, dams, and parks; completing the comprehensive plan; improving recreation by developing ball fields for youth and adult leagues, and continuing to protect Dryden’s environment as a Climate Smart Community. In addition, I want to continue the fiscally responsible policies we have had over the past [six] years. Responsible budgeting has allowed us to work on all the infrastructure projects that are currently underway, such as broadband and the Dryden Rail Trail.
DC: What are some of the challenges the town will face over the next several years and how would you like to see the board address them?
JL: The challenges Dryden faces are like many other rural towns, but me and the rest of the Democrats on the Town Board, are addressing them. We must maintain the largest network of roads and bridges in the county and to do that we need to build upon the already $100 million dollars in public and private investment in Dryden since 2015. One way that the Democratic Town Board does this is to seek state and federal grants to complete these important community projects. Our Republican opponents do not want the town to seek state or federal grants even though these grants help keep property taxes low.
While managing Dryden is hard enough on a normal day it is only made harder when there are people actively spreading disinformation over social media to divide the community. This negativity does nothing to help the town discuss issues and come to the best decision for everyone. In addition, the negativity drives away volunteers because of the toxic environment that it creates. You see this in the tactics used by my opponent and his running mates in this campaign, and these are the same people who pushed the “Stop the Steal” slogan when they did not like the results of the Dryden School Board election. It is disappointing and they should know better. This is not something that the Town Board can address, but the voters can.
Dan Lamb
Dryden Courier: How long have you lived in the Town of Dryden?
Dan Lamb: I’ve lived in Dryden, or “greater McLean,” for 17 years.
DC: What qualifications do you have that would prepare you to be a councilperson?
DL: I’m a good listener and believe I know how to balance the priorities of residents equitably. I’ve gained these skills by serving at the federal, state, and local levels of government for more than 25 years. I teach intergovernmental relations, public administration, and public policy writing at the Cornell Institute for Public Affairs. I am active on nonprofit boards focused on expanding access to healthcare and environmental protection.
DC: What skills do you possess that you believe would be an asset to the town?
DL: I have a strong, working knowledge of government and have many contacts in Albany and Washington, D.C. I know how to navigate our system to the benefit of Dryden residents, which has resulted in greater assistance for the town. I bring project management and human resource management skills to the town from my experience managing two congressional offices, working as an independent consultant, managing nonprofits and working in the private sector. My skill-set has led to more grant funding for the town, updated processes for setting wage and compensation for town employees, and an improved outlook for economic growth.
DC: Is there a specific project or an area of interest that you are looking forward to working on if you are elected?
DL: During my time in office, I’ve organized a business loan fund to help create and maintain jobs for low- and moderate-income folks. Dryden’s revolving loan fund helped Emmy’s Organics move from Ithaca to Dryden, which increased jobs in Dryden and expanded our tax base.
I wrote the resolution that created the Dryden Rail Trail, a 12-mile pedestrian and commuter pathway that is an increasingly popular recreational resource for residents and visitors. I negotiated an agreement with New York state permitting the rail trail to pass through state land known as the Reynolds Game Farm. This arrangement allows the trail to connect with the East Ithaca Recreation Way.
I led the town’s negotiations with Berkshire Hathaway Energy that will require cleaner emissions, reductions in methane leakage, and unprecedented public disclosure on operations at Borger Station in Ellis Hollow. And I also secured an exclusive agreement with Solar Farms NY that doubled the savings offered to Dryden residents who signed up for community solar.
Working with Jason Leifer, we’ve launched Dryden Fiber, the first municipally owned and operated broadband service in New York. … We have developed a detailed financial model that demonstrates future success. We have a great team that understands the business and we’re already buying fiber. In a few short years, all residents who lack broadband access due to price or availability will have access to much faster, reliable, and affordable service.
DC: What are some of the challenges the town will face over the next several years and how would you like to see the board address them?
DL: Dryden’s future is very bright, as long as we have public servants in office with the experience and energy to pursue the opportunities before us. In my five years serving as deputy supervisor, I’ve learned that one of our biggest challenges is building consensus on an agenda moving the town forward. There is too much cynicism at every level of government today and far too much disinformation right here in Dryden. Simple town functions, like developing a comprehensive plan or accepting state grant money for a pedestrian bridge, should not be the subject of endless squabbling. For instance, we had an online meeting earlier this year that was disrupted by protesters who demanded that we “stop the steal” and then subjected 100 attendees to vicious and racist hate speech. This was unacceptable. We simply can’t carry on as a nation or a town with our emotions dialed up to 11 and expect good things to happen. There are Confederate flags — symbols of racism and insurrection — flying within a mile of my home. Our opponents call themselves “minutemen” who are engaged in a “rebellion.” At some point this fever must break. I fully intend to help that happen. The current town leadership is committed to showing residents that their government can work to improve equity, inclusiveness, opportunity, and quality of life in Dryden.
Leonardo Vargas-Mendez
Dryden Courier: How long have you lived in the Town of Dryden?
Leonardo Vargas-Mendez: I have been a resident of Tompkins County for over 43 years and a resident of the Town of Dryden for 11 years.
DC: What qualifications do you have that would prepare you to be a councilperson?
LVM: I’m currently an appointed councilperson in the Town of Dryden and running for my first term as an elected councilperson. I have been a senior academic administrator at Cornell for 30 years, managing people and a substantial budget. I have served as a director in many boards of local nonprofits, including the Alternatives Federal Credit Union, the Human Service Coalition of Tompkins County, the McGraw House, and others. I also have been a commissioner in the City of Ithaca Public Works and Planning Boards which provided me with the experience and knowledge relevant to my work on the Dryden Town Board.
DC: What skills do you possess that you believe would be an asset to the town?
LVM: Over the years of professional and volunteer work at Cornell University and in Tompkins County I have developed expertise in managing budgets and finances, both in the public and complex private organizations; I have supervised dozens of employees and successfully participated in various boards and committees. Being fully bilingual and having an intercultural life experience provides me with the ability to communicate and relate with broad and diverse populations. In addition, my long life experience in the public and private sectors of civic organizations and business, helps me to be a constructive and successful representative for all residents in the town.
DC: Is there a specific project or an area of interest that you are looking forward to working on if you are elected?
LVM: Presently, in my councilperson role, I’m involved in the Tompkins County Youth Services advisory board, the Tompkins County Health Consortium Board, and the Human Resources and Finance Committee of the Town of Dryden. These will continue to be areas in which I will be most likely involved in the coming years. Certainly, I will be actively engaged in continuing the good work of the current board to bring progress for all residents including broadband access, affordable housing, green energy, decent pay jobs and opportunities for small and micro businesses, while we keep a healthy and sound town budget.
DC: What are some of the challenges the town will face over the next several years and how would you like to see the board address them?
LVM: Affordable housing is definitely one of our concerns and by having joined the Community Housing Development Fund we have taken an important step in facing this challenge.
Developing decent paid jobs and more opportunities for our local small business and micro entrepreneurs is another challenge. The updating of the town’s comprehensive plan is our long-term response to these and other challenges to secure Dryden’s future.
(1) comment
"Our Republican opponents do not want the town to seek state or federal grants even though these grants help keep property taxes low. "
Property taxes are already extremely high in Dryden. It sounds like a large part of the community wants to reduce overall spending at the town level, including some grants from the federal government which may not immediately impact the local tax base but continues to drive up spending. I haven't heard any candidate say they are against all federal grants like Jason states... But I have heard some state that they are against grants for the Dryden Rail Trail, which is a costly project that would use eminent domain.
It sounds like Jason is doing exactly what the title of the article suggests he is not: Creating divisive discord. He even includes a bit of slander of his own in this interview!
