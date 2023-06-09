The 39th annual Dryden Dairy Day is scheduled to kick off this coming Saturday June 10 with all the typical fixings of years past with one new addition to the lineup.
Community members can expect to see the Dairy Day parade march down Main Street (starting at 9:30 a.m.) once again. However, instead of a float leading the procession, this year folks will see a member of the Dairy Day Committee dressed in a cow costume running in the street being chased by a pack of runners.
The Cow Chase Parade Mile will begin five minutes before the beginning of the parade on Main Street before branching off onto Wall Street and then finishing off Elm Street near the intersection of the Dryden Rail Trail and returning to Montgomery Park where they will be greeted by the Dairy Day princesses with refreshments.
“The dairy princesses will be handing a chocolate milk to each one of the runners,” event coordinator Brenda Carpenter said. “They have a big program that's called ‘Refuel with Chocolate Milk.’ Studies have shown that chocolate milk is one of the best beverages to replenish your body after you have had a workout. So they will refuel with chocolate milk with the dairy princesses.”
Registration for the Cow Chase Parade Mile costs $32.50 and is still open but not for long. (Registration ends at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday June 7. Visit: runsignup.com/Race/NY/Dryden/CowChase5K) Those who sign up will receive a custom short-sleeve shirt and all who finish the race will get a cow bell medal. Awards for a sub five-, six-, seven- and eight-minute mile will be dished out soon after at the festival.
After the race and the parade will be the typical Dairy Day events. The opening ceremony to introduce the County Dairy Ambassadors and Dairy Day Scholarship winner will be held from 10:45 to 11 a.m. followed by hay toss competitions. Parade winners will be honored and the Dryden Grange Community Service Award will be issued at 12:30 p.m., along with a performance by the Fall Creek Brass Band at the gazebo that will go on until 2:30 p.m.
Happenings throughout the day include live animal exhibits, entertainment from Crossroads the Clown, farm machinery and tractors to view as well as an assortment of food.
“There's lots of good food around the ground,” Carpenter said. “Hamburgers, hot dogs, hot sausage. We are super happy this year to have the chicken barbecue on grounds brought back – the Dryden Rotary Clubs’ chicken barbecue. Salt potatoes; there's a couple of different bake sales. We highlight, again, to just promote dairy and to bring some recognition; we sell hand scoop ice cream cones for 25 cents a scoop, and 25 cents for a carton of milk.”
There will also be a coloring contest where local kindergarten students color cow cutouts that will be mounted on plywood boards for the public to see and vote for their favorite cow cutout. Prizes will be awarded to the winners.
Somewhere between 60 and 65 vendors will be packed into Montgomery Park selling crafts and homemade items. Carpenter said vendor slots for the event filled up quicker than anticipated.
“We do online vendor registrations, and we have, I think, May 20 is our early bird registration deadline,” she said, “And then up until June 1, we will accept a late fee vendor registration. We had to close registrations before our early bird deadline, because all of our spaces were filled. That has never happened before. So that tells us that people are excited about coming out to Dryden Dairy Day.”
Carpenter said the committee has also seen a record high in sponsorship funding this year.
“We seek sponsorship for dairy day from the community,” she said, “And our level of sponsorship is a record level this year. We've received the highest number of financial sponsorships from the community that we ever have. So again, that tells us that people want Dryden Dairy Day – they support Dairy Day – and we can only do good things.”
